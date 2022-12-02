High school seniors often have a to-do list as they prepare to finish their final year of school.
Mapletown senior Ella Menear actually checked off one of those boxes as a junior, and then made it official in early November when she signed her letter-of-intent to attend the University of Alabama.
The selection process for the WPIAL and PIAA champion began in earnest in her junior season.
“It was my first meet of 2021 when (Alabama) reached out to me,” explained Menear. “I thought I might as well talk to them. I had a zoom call and the coach asked me to come to visit.”
Menear’s reply?
“Are you serious?”
Menear continued, “Alabama is famous for football. Coach Reed (Fujan), on the first call, we connected really well. We established a relationship really quick.”
Menear took a campus visit in mid-January and quickly learned a cold day in Tuscaloosa is not quite the same as a frigid afternoon in Greene County.
“It was the coldest it’d been, in the 40s,” said Menear.
The daughter of Rick and Christy Menear said the visit went well, from meeting the coaches to touring the campus.
“All the coaches were so welcoming. The facilities are insane. The campus is huge like Penn State,” said Menear. “The education advisor was so welcoming.
“I was there two days. It’s such a beautiful campus. I was looking for a campus with everything together. There is a lot of nature. It’s a great atmosphere for a college town.”
Menear had interest from other schools, as well, including Liberty and Penn State. Mount Pleasant graduate Heather Gardner swims for Liberty.
“I was going back and forth (between the schools). Each coach gave me an offer and I had so much time to decide for the offer to be guaranteed,” said Menear. “I had two weeks to make up my mind.
“There was something about Alabama that I felt in my heart.”
Menear added, “I knew I wanted to commit after states last year. I didn’t tell anyone until after states. There was a lot of pressure on me at states. When I verbally committed, it was a relief.”
Menear is hoping to be mentored by Rhyan White, who is entering her final season for the Crimson Tide. White was on the Tokyo Olympics squad, swimming the backstroke leg in the 400-meter medley relay prelim to earn a share of the silver medal. She was fourth in both the 100- and 200-meter backstroke.
“She’s graduating this year, but it would be amazing to have her coach me,” said Menear, expecting White to be on the staff next year.
Menear brings quite a resume to the Alabama program.
She won WPIAL silver in the 100 backstroke and bronze in the 200 IM as a freshman in 2020. The PIAA Class AA Championships were abruptly cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were about ready to leave (for Bucknell) when we found out,” said Menear.
Menear won double gold as a sophomore and established the pool record in the backstroke when the WPIAL meet was held at Upper St. Clair. She followed that performance with PIAA gold in the backstroke and a bronze in the 200 IM.
The WPIAL championship returned to Pitt’s Trees Pool last year and Menear once again shined bright with gold medals in the backstroke and 200 IM. She set the WPIAL mark in the backstroke. Menear capped her junior season with PIAA gold in the 200 IM and silver in the backstroke.
She’s looking to end her final season on the top step of podium.
“I want to come out with three or four golds,” said Menear.
Menear enters her final season in the pool on the heels of Mapletown’s historic volleyball season.
“Physically, volleyball is very beneficial to swimming,” said Menear. “I’d swim in the morning during volleyball season. It puts a damper on things. It took my yardage down a little bit. I swim 6,000 to 7,000 yards a day.”
As an independent swimmer, Menear needs to find an open lane so she can hit the WPIAL qualifying standard.
“Laurel Highlands has taken me in,” said Menear.
Whether on the court or in the pool, Menear’s attitude remains the same.
“I want to bring pride to my parents, family and the entire community,” said Menear. “They back me up no matter what.”
