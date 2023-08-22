As head coach, Coleman Scott helped the University of North Carolina wrestling program to its best finish at the NCAA Championships in 28 years this past season.
The Tar Heels finished 12th in the team standings in March at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. North Carolina’s Austin O’Connor won his second national championship with a 6-2 decision over Penn State’s Levi Haines at 157 pounds.
North Carolina will have to build off its strong finish without Scott as the Waynesburg graduate has resigned. North Carolina posted the open position Thursday. A two-week, nationwide search will end Aug. 30. Tony Ramos, who was the associate coach under Scott since November of 2019, will take over the interim head coach until the position is filled.
Scott’s name has been removed the university’s website. No statements from Scott or the school have been made.
Scott’s decision comes on the heels of Oklahoma State associate head coach moving on to become USA Wrestling’s developmental coach. Scott and Esposito wrestled for the Cowboys under coach John Smith. Both won national titles at Oklahoma State with Esposito’s coming in 2005 and Scott’s in 2008.
The rumor among the wrestling circles has Scott becoming associate head coach at Oklahoma State and being the heir apparent to Smith. Nothing has been announced by Oklahoma State.
Scott started his wrestling career in the Waynesburg youth program and went on to win three PIAA championships for Waynesburg Central. He finished his career with a record of 156-12 before heading to Oklahoma State.
Scott was a four-time All American in college and compiled a record of 117-22. He won a national title with a fall in 49 seconds to cap off his collegiate career.
Scott wrestled on the international level and his career peaked at the 2012 Summer Games in London when he won a bronze medal in freestyle wrestling at 60 kilograms.
