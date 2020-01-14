Chartiers-Houston scored 41 points in the second half Tuesday night to rally for a 62-58 Section 2-AA victory at Carmichaels.
The Mikes (1-5, 6-7) led 35-21 at the half, but the Bucs outscored the home team in the final 16 minutes, 41-23, for the road win.
Al Cree was the top scorer for Carmichaels with 21 points. Mike Stewart added 11. Christopher Barrish finished with 10.
Seth Dun scored a game-high 30 points for Chartiers-Houston (3-3, 8-6). Austin Arnold added 12.
