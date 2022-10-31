Top-seeded Serra Catholic swept to a 3-0 WPIAL Class A quarterfinal win at Penn-Trafford on Thursday, Oct. 27 but ninth-seeded Carmichaels didn’t make it easy.
Serra Catholic fends off Lady Mikes, 3-0
- For the Greene County Messenger
Tuesday, November 1, 2022 7:29 AM
After dropping the first set, 25-17, coach Julianne Speeney’s Lady Mikes (10-6) pushed the Lady Eagles (17-1) into deuce before falling 26-24 in the second set. Serra fended off Carmichaels, 25-21, in the third set to wrap up the win.
Kendall Ellsworth had 25 assists, 18 digs and 16 service points and Beth Cree contributed 10 kills and 15 digs for the Lady Mikes, who end their season with a 10-6 record. Carmichaels also got 11 kills from Ani Cree, nine service points from Macie Kraynak, five assists and an ace from Carlee Roberts and two blocks from Sophia Zalar.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Carmichaels 3, Carlynton 0 — The ninth-seeded Lady Mikes earned a shot at top-seeded Serra Catholic by sweeping away Carlynton in a WPIAL Class A first-round match at Bethel Park.
Carmichaels (10-5) put away the eighth-seeded Lady Cougars (10-3) by scores of 25-19, 25-20 and 25-20.
Kendall Ellsworth again sparked the Lady Mikes with a strong all-around outing, totaling 32 assists, 19 digs and 15 service points with two aces. Beth Cree hammered home 17 kills to go along with three blocks and Carlee Roberts had eight assists, 16 digs and two aces.
Carmichaels, which finished third in Section 2-A behind Frazier and Mapletown, also got 13 kills from Sophia Zalar, three blocks from Mikayla Andrews and 14 service points from Ani Cree.
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, West Greene 1 — The third-seeded Lady Centurions held off the Lady Pioneers in a WPIAL Class A first-round match at Penn-Trafford.
GCC (11-2) took the first game, 25-13, but West Greene (8-7) fought back to take the second game, 25-22, to even the match. Greensburg Central went back in front, 2-1, with a dominating 25-8 showing in the third game and put the match away in the fourth game, 25-18.
