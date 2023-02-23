Waynesburg Central's Kaley Rohanna (15) splits the Shady Side Academy defense for a layup in the second quarter of Wednesday's WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinal playoff game at Norwin. Rohanna was held to seven points in the Lady Raiders' 49-19 loss.
Waynesburg Central's Peyton Cowell (33) drives the lane for a layup after taking a pass from Kaley Rohanna in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinal playoff game against Shady Side Academy at Norwin High School.
Waynesburg Central's Avery Davis (35) shoots a 3-pointer as Shady Side Academy's Karis Thomas defends in the third quarter of Wednesday's WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinal playoff game at Norwin High School.
Waynesburg Central's Mya Smith (23) sets a screen for teammate Kaley Rohanna in the first quarter of Wednesday's WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinal playoff game against Shady Side Academy at Norwin High School.
Waynesburg Central's Kaley Rohanna (15) splits the Shady Side Academy defense for a layup in the second quarter of Wednesday's WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinal playoff game at Norwin. Rohanna was held to seven points in the Lady Raiders' 49-19 loss.
Jim Downey | Herald-Standard
Waynesburg Central's Peyton Cowell (33) drives the lane for a layup after taking a pass from Kaley Rohanna in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinal playoff game against Shady Side Academy at Norwin High School.
Jim Downey | Herald-Standard
Waynesburg Central's Avery Davis (35) shoots a 3-pointer as Shady Side Academy's Karis Thomas defends in the third quarter of Wednesday's WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinal playoff game at Norwin High School.
Jim Downey | Herald-Standard
Waynesburg Central's Mya Smith (23) sets a screen for teammate Kaley Rohanna in the first quarter of Wednesday's WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinal playoff game against Shady Side Academy at Norwin High School.
NORTH HUNTINGDON -- The Waynesburg Central girls fell behind 19-2 in the first quarter Wednesday night and the offense never turned things around in a 49-19 loss to top-seeded Shady Side Academy in the WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinals.
Shady Side Academy (22-2) advances to the semifinals on Saturday against fourth-seeded Avonworth (17-5).
The Lady Raiders (20-4) remain alive in the consolation bracket. Waynesburg Central plays Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, who lost to Avonworth, 48-30, Friday at a site to be determined.
The winner advances to the fifth-place consolation game and is assured a PIAA playoff berth. The loser plays in the seventh-place consolation game for the final PIAA playoff berth.
"I like the playback," explained Waynesburg Central coach Chris Minerd. "I'd rather play it out. If we can win one, we're in states.
"Nothing can take away from our season. All we can do is come back and be better."
Minerd added, "My team usually has a short memory. We were mercy ruled by Albert Gallatin, and came back and won a few."
Waynesburg was held scoreless through the first seven minutes of the game and trailed 14-0 when Josie Horne hit a mid-range jumper with 56 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
The Bulldogs' Maggie Spell hit one of her three 3-pointers just before the buzzer to give the top seed a 19-2 lead. She led all scorers with 21 points.
The Lady Raiders managed to keep even with Shady Side Academy in the second quarter behind Kaley Rohanna's seven points.
Shady Side Academy's man defense denied Rohanna from slashing through the lane, limiting her offensive opportunities to the point she didn't score a point until the 4:43 mark of the second quarter.
Those seven points were the only points Rohanna scored.
Any momentum the Waynesburg offense had in the second quarter was lost at halftime.
Shady Side Academy widened its 28-12 halftime lead to 41-15 at the end of the third quarter.
"Even when we got good shots, the ball would bounce around and not go in," said Minerd. "My girls played hard and didn't give up."
Shady Side Academy had a definitive height advantage with three 6-footers. When the Bulldogs weren't working the baseline, Spell and Laris Thomas, who made five 3-pointers for 18 points, were hitting long-range jumpers.
"We had a 5-8 playing 6-3. We don't have the luxury of four 6-footers," said Minerd. "That's been our problem all season. We had to limit them to one shot, which we didn't do.
"And, the 3-pointers were not regular threes. We could only cover them so far."
Neither team had foul issues with Shady Side Academy committing seven fouls in the game and the Lady Raiders just five. The Bulldogs made 1-of-2 foul shots, while Waynesburg made 2-of-3 attempts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.