WAYNESBURG -- When Waynesburg Central senior Clara Paige Miller grabbed an offensive rebound and put in the bucket that gave her 1,000 career points on Monday night, her first thought wasn't about herself.
"My whole team has worked so hard for this and it just feels like it's not even real," Miller said after her 19-point performance in the Lady Raiders' 59-20 Section 3-AAA victory over visiting Washington.
"It's really a team accomplishment. My teammates push me everyday in practice. They're the most supportive friends I've ever had."
It seemed only fitting that it was Nina Sarra whose 3-point attempt rattled out only for Miller to grab the ball and score her milestone points to put her team up 30-9 with 3:49 left in the second quarter.
Miller sought out Sarra first and the two exchanged a big hug as the game was stopped to observe the special moment.
"Nina's been my bestfriend since third grade," Miller said. "I'm so thankful for her."
Sarra, the daughter of Waynesburg coach Dave Sarra, was happy to share in the moment.
"It's just remarkable," Sarra said of Miller. "She's been my bestfriend since Little Dribblers. My dad has been her coach for as long as I can remember. She's grown so much. I'm so proud of her."
The victory improved the Lady Raiders' record to 3-1 in the section and 7-3 overall. Kaley Rohanna scored a game-high 20 points to lead the hosts and Sarra added 10 points. Both players hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Miller struggled offensively in the opening period but her team didn't.
Nina Sarra opened the scoring with a 3-pointer as the Lady Raiders never trailed.
After the Prexies' Cayleigh Brown made one of two free throws, Waynesburg went on a 19-point run that included 12 points by Rohanna, another 3-pointer by Sarra, a jump shot by Colleen Lemley and one point each from Miller and Emily Bennett.
Nevaeh King made a late 3-pointer to pull Washington within 22-4 after one quarter.
Miller finally hit her stride in the second quarter. A pair of free throws and a basket inside put her two points away before her offensive board and bucket gave her exactly 1,000 points.
"I told her at the beginning of the game you scored seven points numerous time, just try to get them in the flow of the game," Dave Sarra said. "Early on she was having a bit of a tough time but we said OK let's get her the ball in the post and get her some easy looks. Then once she got comfortable, everything started clicking for her."
The home crowd erupted after the milestone basket and Miller received hugs and congratulations from her teammates and coaches before going up in the stands to hug her brother Drew Miller and father Bryan Miller as she presented them with the basketball.
"I wouldn't be here without them," Millelr said. "They pushed me through some really hard times. My brother has always been my No. 1 supporter.
"It was such a relief. It's so crazy to do it in front of my home crowd. They're so supportive. It's such an honor."
Miller scored 12 points in the second quarter while Rohanna had 10 and Nina Sarra added two as Waynesburg took a commanding 42-10 halftime lead.
Dave Sarra substituted liberally in the second half
Miller ended her night with seven field goals, including a 3-pointer, and a four-of-six showing from the foul line. She commended her coaches -- Dave Sarra and assistants Natalie Blair and Toby Fancher -- after the game.
"Dave and Natalie and Toby are the most influential people in my life besides my parents," Miller said. "Dave definitely gives tough love all the time but I wouldn't trade my coaches for anything."
Dave Sarra applauded his star senior.
"It's special," he said. "We started coaching her probably in like third or fourth grade. I'm just happy for her. She's worked hard. She's earned it."
As for the team, the Lady Raiders have had to adjust after losing an important member of their starting lineup early in the season.
"I think we're coming into our own," Dave Sarra said. "We had one key injury in the second game of the year, sophomore Josie Horne hurt her knee, and we're not going to get her back. She was one of our starters and was really important to us so everyone's trying to find their own roles now."
Horne's play was instrumental in the Lady Raiders going 13-6, including a WPIAL playoff win, last season. The forward's strong inside play allowed Miller to have more freedom offensively.
"The more games we play we're starting to figure out who can be in what role and when to get them in the game," Dave Sarra said. "I think we've got a nice mix of seniors and sophomores. It's one game at a time and don't overlook anybody."
Brown led Washington (0-5, 1-9) in scoring with seven points and Delanie Calisle followed with six points.
