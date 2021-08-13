Every Western Pennsylvanian knows about our region’s rivers graced with Native American names. Monongahela, Allegheny, Ohio, and Youghiogheny are familiar household words in this part of the world. But outside one corner of northwestern Pennsylvania, it could be hard to find a region resident who does know about the Shenango River.
That’s about to change. Each year the PA Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources, in concert with the PA Organization of Watersheds and Rivers, trains public attention on the importance of rivers and streams by recognizing a River of the Year. The Shenango River is this year’s featured stream — 2021 River of the Year.
“We are thrilled to have the Shenango named River of the Year,” said Brandi Baros, president of Shenango River Watchers. “We love and enjoy the Shenango, and we anticipate more people will come to know and value the river because of this designation.”
Shenango River Watchers is a volunteer group committed to cleaning, promoting, and sharing the Shenango. They’ve set up a 23-mile Shenango River Water Trail between Pymatuning and Shenango reservoirs, helped install canoe launches, and staged cleanups. Since the group’s beginning in 2001, they’ve pulled 55,000 tires out of the river, plus 1.5 million pounds of trash. They’ve improved the river corridor so much that paddlers are coming from around the country to enjoy the easy, scenic float.
It’s hard to say where the Shenango begins. It gathers from a cluster of streams that amble and twist through Crawford County wetlands to pool in huge Pymatuning Reservoir. But Pymatuning’s downstream outlet is all Shenango. From there the river flows 82 miles southward across Mercer and Lawrence counties before joining the Mahoning River, headed out of Ohio, at New Castle to form the better-known Beaver River.
Members of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association got to know the Shenango up close last weekend as part of their annual conference, held this year at West Middlesex, Mercer County. Marilyn Black of Cochranton, Brad Isles of Grove City, Tyler Frantz of Annville, and I paddled four miles of the Shenango with Monica King, Shenango River Watchers executive director, and Casey Schilling, co-owner of Carried Away Outfitters based on the Shenango’s banks in Greenville. Carried Away Outfitters supplied kayaks and canoes for our group, plus shuttled our fleet upriver to the access ramp at Halfway Road bridge.
Most Carried Away clients float an 8-mile span from the Pymatuning outlet to Greenville, but our party wanted to fish along the way, which adds time to a paddle trip, so Schilling suggested we opt for the shorter trip. Smallmouth bass, walleye, muskellunge, and channel catfish all fin in the Shenango’s flow.
The Shenango is a pleasure to float for paddlers of all skill levels. The glacier that covered northwestern Pennsylvania 11,000 years ago smoothed out this region’s hills and dropped a bed of gravel in its melting wake. So, the Shenango presents no challenging rapids, and the current, though strong, flows over a uniform gravel bottom, with no boulders or ledges. Still, the stream never left the forest throughout our float. Sometimes, we could hear traffic on Jamestown Road to the west, but visually we could have been in a remote wooded wilderness.
That wooded wilderness accounts for the one mild challenge all Shenango paddlers encounter — downed trees. Big fallen sycamores, maples and logs so old you can’t tell their identity line much of the course, which creates prime habitat for gamefish.
During a presentation Brandi Baros made to the writers’ group the next day, she explained that fallen trees were a major obstacle to establishing the Shenango Water Trail and promoting safe paddling.
“We had to clear a safe path for paddlers,” Baros said. “When we first started River Watchers you had to portage around logs constantly.”
Baros said the group ruled out using heavy equipment to clear the trees because of the damage to the woods and streambanks that would result. But they found a solution in their Amish neighbors. Amish farmers brought their saws and work horses to the river and cleaned out the corridor, scarcely leaving a track.
“It was amazing to watch their skill with the horses, even in the river,” Baros said. “They still help us to this day when a big tree falls and blocks the route.”
The Shenango was cloudy that day from recent storms, but Black, Isles, Frantz, and I cast lures among the root-wads and under woody cover the whole way downriver. Isles got a strike in a deeper pool and struggled to bring the strong fish to his kayak. We had all been thinking “bass” and were surprised when Brad netted a sleek channel catfish — excellent eating but since we had no way to cook fish at the hotel, it was released. Our party caught several more channel cats, and one large and powerful smallmouth bass before reaching the takeout at Carried Away’s headquarters. We sensed that if we could have fished the next day, after the water cleared, we might have caught fish in any likely spot.
To arrange a river trip on the Shenango, contact Carried Away Outfitters at 724-343-1313. Their website is: www.carriedawayoutfitters.com.
For a schedule of Shenango River Watchers events, festivals, and cleanups, visit www.shenangoriverwatchers.org.
The Shenango won’t be River of the Year forever, but its future as a cleaner river that people want to experience looks bright.
Ben Moyer is a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association and the Outdoor Writers Association of America.
