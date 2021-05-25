SLIPPERY ROCK — Waynesburg Central’s Taylor Shriver had an anxious moment or two on her way to the top step.
No matter, because the Lady Raiders' stellar senior athlete secured a gold medal at the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships at Slippery Rock University.
Shriver nearly had the dreaded “NH” by her name in the pole vault, but came through on her third and final attempt at her opening height of 11 feet. Shriver returned from the 400 relay to hit her gold-medal winning height, 11-6.
Shriver set the meet record two years ago, so she was the defending champion.
“All I got was 11-6,” Shriver said in a contrite manner. “I was chasing my sophomore self.
“My biggest competition is myself and my head. I know I won’t, but I feel I left my coach (Butch Brunnell) down.”
Shriver hit the bar on the way down on the first attempt at her opening height, and rammed into on her second attempt. She finally set her standards properly for the key third attempt.
“If you don’t do this, it’s over,” Shriver said of her final attempt.
Looking forward to her final state meet, the University of Akron recruit said, “I would like to be over 13 (feet). If I get that, I won’t care won’t care where I finish.”
Shriver joined Regan Carlson, Brenna Benke and Ashlyn Basinger for a silver medal in the 400 relay with a time of 51.34 seconds.
Benke ran the third leg of the relay.
“I feel more comfortable running the curve,” said Benke. “This is my first time in the WPIAL finals. Making states, that’s a pretty big accomplishment, I would say. It doesn’t happen much at Waynesburg. We broke our school record.”
Carlson runs the opening leg.
“I was pretty nervous starting. That’s the most nerve-racking. I try not to trip out of the blocks,” said Carlson.
Basinger also won individual medals, finishing third in the 400 (1:00.16) and sixth in the 200 (27.08).
