Smithfield-Fairchance rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh inning for a 6-5 victory at Waynesburg in Fayette American Legion baseball action last Friday.
Waynesburg led 3-0 after the first inning and 5-0 after two innings. Smithfield-Fairchance countered with single runs in the top of the third and fifth innings.
Trey Coville pitched the final five innings to earn the win. He allowed no runs on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts.
Noah Mildren and Tristian Robinson drove in one run apiece. Coville and Robinson had doubles.
Logan Higgins was the tough-luck losing pitcher. He allowed all six runs, but only two were earned, in 6.1 innings of work. Higgins allowed just three hits, but walked six. He struck out five.
Johnathan Riley drove in two runs for Waynesburg. Hudson Boris, Ross Jones and Brayden Mort had one RBI apiece.
