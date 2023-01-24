As a kid I loved snow, the more the better. The family story is that my first words were not dada or mama but snow. I would constantly look out the window in the hopes of seeing the white stuff falling from the sky. Now that I am older my love affair with snow has subsided and been replaced with sunshine; that rare commodity that we seldom see in the wintertime around Southwestern Pennsylvania.

