Carmichaels’ Bailey Barnyak pitches to a Glendale batter during a PIAA Class A quarterfinal game on June 8. Barnyak is the Greene County Messenger All-County Softball Team Player of the Year. (Photo by Rob Burchianti)
Carmichaels coach Dave Briggs stands in the third base coaching box during a PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal game against Glendale at Somerset Area High School. Briggs is the Greene County Messenger All-County Softball Team Coach of the Year.
Carmichaels’ Sophia Zalar (43) slides safely into third base ahead of the tag from Chartiers-Houston’s Heidi Almo during a game this past season. Zalar was selected to the Greene County Messenger All-County Softball Team Top 5. (Photo by Mark Marietta)
Rob Burchianti | Herald-Standard
Rob Burchianti | Herald-Standard
Rob Burchianti | Herald-Standard
Mark Marietta
West Greene’s London Whipkey singles during a game at Chartiers-Houston this past season. Whipkey was selected to the Greene County Messenger All-County Softball Team Top 5.
Mark Marietta
Carmichaels rode a stellar group of players sparked by a pair of talented freshmen to an undefeated regular season and into the WPIAL Class A final under coach Dave Briggs this past season.
Briggs knew he had two gems in ninth-graders Bailey Barnyak and Carys McConnell to go along with a strong returning group but he didn’t know how good they would turn out to be as they helped lead Carmichaels to the Section 2-A title and into the district final where the Lady Mikes fell to eventual PIAA runner-up Union, 10-8.
The Lady Mikes also qualified for the state tournament and advanced to the quarterfinals before falling in a controversial clash with Glendale, 5-4 in eight innings, to finish the season at 19-2.
Briggs is the Greene County Messenger All-County Softball Team Coach of the Year.
Carmichaels wasn’t only team to claim a section crown, though. Waynesburg Central under coach Jim Armstrong did so as well, finishing first in Section 4-AAA with a perfect 10-0 mark while going 16-6 overall and also reached the state tournament. The Lady Raiders edged Ligonier Valley, 3-2, in the WPIAL quarterfinals before losing to Southmoreland in the semifinals.
West Greene, under coach Bill Simms, and Jefferson-Morgan, under coach Rich Rush, also reached the postseason by placing third and fourth, respectively, in Section 2-A and both won one playoff game before falling in the quarterfinals.
Barnyak was 14-0 in the regular season with 152 strikeouts, doing her best to emulate her mother, former Lady Mikes superstar Nikki Gasti, and was one of Carmichaels’ top offensive players as well. Barnyak is the GCM All-County Softball Team Player of the Year as well as a Top 5 player after also being named first team all-state.
Barnyak is joined on the Top 5 Team by teammates McConnell, a .531-hitting shortstop who also had 28 RBIs and 28 runs, and speedy senior outfielder Sofia Zalar who hit .543 with 27 runs from the lead-off spot. Both were also first team all-state choices.
Other members of the Top 5 Team were West Greene supreme catcher and second team all-state senior London Whipkey and another catcher in Waynesburg Central senior Hannah Wood who batted. 536 with seven home runs, 24 RBIs and 23 runs.
The complete GCM All-County Softball Team follows:
Player of the Year
Bailey Barnyak, Fr., Carmichaels
Coach of the Year
Dave Briggs, Carmichaels
Top 5
Bailey Barnyak, Carmichaels
Carys McConnell, Carmichaels
Sophia Zalar, Carmichaels
London Whipkey, West Greene
Hannah Wood, Waynesburg Central
Second Team
Ali Jacobs, Carmichaels; Ava Wood, Jefferson-Morgan; Kendall Lemley, Emma Zehner, Dani Stockdale, Waynesburg Central; Lexi Six, West Greene.
Honorable Mention
Ashton Batis, Kendall Ellsworth, Carmichaels; Taylor Karvan, Ali Goodwin, Payton Gilbert, West Greene; Kayla Larkin, Payton Farabee, Jefferson-Morgan.
