BENTLEYVILLE — Carmichaels’ Liam Lohr, Uniontown’s Logan Voytish and Frazier’s Nixen Erdely weren’t necessarily overjoyed with their respective rounds, but scores posted by the seniors were good enough for a top-5 finish last Friday at the TriCADA Golf Championship at Chippewa Golf Course.
Peters Township’s Colton Lusk won the individual title with the lone round under par with a 4-under 67, and led his squad to the Big School team title with 373.
Lohr was alone in second place with an even-par 71. Voytish won a card playoff to finish third with 72, followed by Peters Township’s Ryan Watterson and Erdely, who both finished with 72.
Trinity’s Logan Daniels was sixth with 74, winning a card playoff with South Fayette’s Sam Bishop, who also shot 74.
Canon-McMillan’s Ben Vitodian was alone in eighth place with 75. Uniontown’s Wade Brugger and Waynesburg Central’s Braden Benke both shot 76 with Brugger earning ninth place with the card playoff.
Lohr finished his round with two birdies, three bogeys and 13 pars.
“I had a couple bad bogeys. I had bogeys on Nos. 7, 13 and 3,” said Lohr, who started on No. 4. “I birdied Nos. 18 and 2, and burned the edge on No. 9.”
Lohr said he needed some time to get into the flow with the 8 a.m. start.
“The first couple holes, my driver was not very good. But, it was better as I loosened up,” said Lohr. “I hit 15 greens in regulation. I hit my irons pretty good.”
The Mikes successfully defended their Small School team title with 410. Carmichaels starts five seniors and enters the season with high team and individual expectations
“I went to states the last two years and we were in the WPIAL team finals twice (in the past three seasons),” said Lohr. “We’re more experienced. I want to see another top-three team finish.
“I was third (in WPIAL Class AA individual championship) last year. I’ve improved every year.”
Fellow senior Dom Colarusso fell short of a top-10 finish with 7-over 78. He played the front in 38 and back in 40.
“I had a bunch of bogeys and one birdie,” said Colarusso.
“I either three-putted or missed greens, and couldn’t get up and down.
“I was very good off the tee. It was one of my better driving days, ever.”
Colarusso also advanced to the WPIAL finals last year, and is looking forward to more postseason play.
“I don’t think it’s sinking in yet, our last year, and we have to make our mark,” said the senior. “We all want to play at Cedarbrook (in the team finals). We all want that WPIAL medal.
“And, I want something around my neck (individually).”
Voytish played the front in 38 and scored 34 on the back, starting on No. 14.
“I wasn’t hitting direction-wise bad, contact-wise I was bad. My driver wasn’t good,” said Voytish. “I had one birdie on No. 8. I bogeyed No. 8, doubled No. 4 and had 15 pars.”
Voytish said he left a few shots on the course.
“I rimmed birdie putts on Nos. 1, 18, 7 and 14. I make those and it gives me a 68,” said Voytish.
Erdely, who started on No. 7, went out in 35 and came back in 37.
“I started bogey-bogey. I didn’t bring my 60-degree wedge. It wasn’t delivered until my fourth hole. That cost me two shots right there,” said Erdely. “I had three three-putts.
“I had an eagle on No. 5 (a par-4). I drove to 20 feet and made the putt. The only putt I made all day.”
Erdely said he had a tough time adjusting to the greens after recently playing at Hannastown.
“I had to get used to the greens,” added Erdely.
Erdely, too, has his sights set on postseason golf.
“I try to win everything I can, pretty much. I want to play good in every match with no big numbers,” said Erdely.
Benke played the front in 35 and the back in 6-over 41.
“I had two three-putts on back-to-back holes (Nos. 10-11) and went bogey-bogey within 15 feet. It was stupid. On No. 14, I hit a 60 (degree wedge) and carried over the green,” explained Benke, who started on No. 7. “I only missed a few greens in regulation, like five.”
Benke was happy with his play off the tee.
“I got off the tee straight, which was my main goal,” said Benke, who is aiming for a berth into the state tournament.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Brock Bayles just missed a top-10 finish after the senior shot 77. He went out in 39 and played the back in 38.
“I felt smooth,” said Bayles, who opened on No. 14. “My chipping was just a little off. My driver was good today, and I had no three-putts.”
