SOMERSET -- Softball, like most sports, is a game of inches, and Carmichaels came up on the short end of the measuring stick in a couple key instances on June 8.
Two balls hit down the left field line late in the game, both by No. 9 hitters with two outs, landed close to the foul line. One went foul and one went fair, but both went against the Lady Mikes and that helped lead to a 5-4 eight-inning loss to Glendale in a PIAA Class A quarterfinal game at Somerset Area High School.
Ava Weld's RBI double hooked but landed inside the line in the top of the eighth inning to give the Vikings a 5-4 lead that proved to be the difference.
Carmichaels' Payton Plavi, on the other hand, also hit a line drive down the left field line in the bottom of the sixth inning with the go-ahead run on third base in Kendall Ellsworth but the ball hooked just outside the foul line. Winning pitcher Maddie Peterson then got an inning-ending strikeout.
The Vikings (21-4), the third-place team out of District 6, went on to play Tri-Valley in the state semifinals on Monday.
Carmichaels, the WPIAL runner-up, wraps up its season with a 19-2 mark and a Section 2 championship.
"I told the girls the most frustrating thing is I thought we had a team good enough to win it all," Mikes coach Dave Briggs said.
After the close call in the sixth, the Mikes came within inches of winning the game in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Sophia Zalar looped a lead-off double down the left field line and Ashton Batis drilled a line drive that seemed headed to center field, perhaps as a game-winning hit. Glendale shortstop Jillian Taylor reached out and snagged the ball and, with her momentum taking her towards second base, easily doubled off Zalar for a double play. Peterson retired the next hitter to force extra innings.
"We were set up there in the bottom of the seventh," Briggs said. "We had speed at second base and we had our two, three, four batters coming. It was right there. The worst thing that could've happened there, she hit it right on the nose, just right at the girl."
There was plenty of controversy in the game as well.
With one out in the bottom of the eighth, Lady Mikes freshman Bailey Barnyak hit a slow roller down the line. Glendale third baseman Ally Buterbaugh charged in, despite calls from her coaches to let the ball roll foul, and appeared to field the ball in fair territory and Barnyak easily beat the throw to first.
The home plate umpire inexplicably called the ball foul, however, to the dismay of the Carmichaels coaching staff and players. Barnyak was ruled out on a check-swing appeal moments later and Peterson then fielded a come-backer to the mound for the final out.
"I couldn't believe that one," Briggs said. "They were saying let it foul, let it foul, she went up and grabbed it. It was clearly a fair ball."
In the top of the inning, before Weld delivered her clutch hit, she tried to check her swing at an offering that was ruled a ball by the home plate umpire, as well as the first base umpire upon appeal, which the Lady Mikes coaching staff vocally disagreed with.
Soon after Weld took a close two-strike pitch that was also called a ball and had the Carmichaels' coaching staff up in arms again with one being given a warning by the umpire. Weld then delivered her winning hit.
"The ninth batter, we had her struck out twice," Briggs said. "The catcher didn't even move her glove. I don't understand. It's just frustrating."
Both Petersen and losing pitcher Barnyak struggled in the first inning but settled down afterwards.
The Lady Vikings combined three walks, one hit batter, one single and one error into three runs off Barnyak in the top of the first inning.
The error came after Barnyak made a diving grab at Buterbaugh's bunt attempt but her throw to first base for a possible inning-ending double play sailed barely wide of first baseman Ali Jacobs' reach, allowing two runs to score.
Carmichaels answered in the bottom of the inning with three runs to tie it.
Zalar led off with a bunt single, Batis was hit by a pitch and the two pulled off a double steal. Carys McConnell brought in Zalar with a sacrifice fly to left and Batis also scored when the ball was dropped and mishandled for an error. One out later Barnyak singled McConnell to third and hustled to second on the throw home. Ellsworth followed with a run-scoring ground out to make it 3-3.
Glendale went up 4-3 in the top of the third on Taylor's solo home run to center.
The Lady Mikes tied it again in the bottom of the inning. Batis reached on an infield single, stole second, took third on Jacobs' ground out and scored when Ellsworth laced an infield single off Peterson's leg.
Both teams wound up with six hits.
"I thought both pitchers settled in after the first inning," Briggs said. "Both did a good job."
Peterson allowed two earned runs with two walks, one hit batter and three strikeouts.
Barnyak gave up four earned runs with seven walks, one hit batter and eight strikeouts.
"We made some great defensive plays behind her," Briggs said. "Ashton at second, Kendall at third, and Duski (Staggers, left fielder) did a great job, couple of real nice plays."
Batis, Ellsworth and shortstop McConnell were flawless with their 11 fielding chances.
Staggers saved a run in the second inning when she made a lunging grab of Peterson's fly ball with a runner on second, then made a running basket catch of Buterbaugh's sinking liner in the eighth.
After the latter play, Caitlyn Rydban walked and Alyssa Sinclair put down a sacrifice bunt to set the stage for Weld.
Rydban reached base in all four of her plate appearances with three walks and a single.
Zalar doubled, singled, scored a run and stole two bases for Carmichaels which also got a single, two stolen base and two runs from Batis and two RBIs from Ellsworth.
Briggs lauded his players after the game.
"We put Carmichaels softball back on the map," he said. "This is definitely the most talented team I've ever had. We were strong everywhere. It was just one of those days. We gave ourselves a chance, we just couldn't get the big clutch hit and we had some bad luck, and questionable calls.
"We have a nice young core coming back and we just told them to not get complacent, work hard because everybody else is young and talented, too, in District 7."
