ALVERTON — Waynesburg Central coach Jim Armstrong considered walking Amarah McCutcheon in the bottom of the seventh inning with runners on first and second.
The Southmoreland sophomore didn’t have the bat taken out of her hands and she came through with a run-scoring single to lift the Lady Scots to a 4-3 victory Wednesday, April 20, for a key Section 3-AAA victory.
“I was contemplating about walking her,” said Armstrong. “We tried to pitch her outside, but it didn’t work out. We wanted her to hit a ground ball.
“Hindsight, I should’ve walked her.”
“I thought he was going to walk Amarah,” said Southmoreland coach Todd Bunner. “Their pitcher did a nice job throwing outside.”
Elle Pawlikowsky, the No. 9 hitter, started the game-winning rally with a one-out single. Lead-off hitter Tyson Martin apparently sacrificed Pawliskowsky to second, but a late call from the plate umpire ruled the bunt did not exit the batter’s box and was therefore a foul ball.
Martin still managed to move Pawlikowsky to second, but did so with a single up the middle.
“Elle batting ninth, I consider her the bottom of my lead-off hitter,” said Bunner, adding about the turn of fortunes with Martin, “It worked out for the best. Tyson made a great hit.
“This team does not give up. We’ve been in a couple games where things looked bleak. It’s nice to pull out wins.”
Maddie Brown and the Lady Scots were three outs away from victory, but the Lady Raiders kept the game alive with a run in the top of the seventh inning.
Morgan Stephenson singled with one out and moved to second on a ground out. Paige Jones came through with a run-scoring single past a diving McCutcheon.
“We don’t quit. Our bats didn’t work well today. It was the layoff. We’ve been off since last Thursday,” said Armstrong. “Our No. 9 hitter (Morgan Stephenson) has been our key hitter the past three games. The No. 1 hitter (Kylee Goodman) hit the home run, and our No. 2 hitter (Paige Jones) came through. That’s big stuff.”
Waynesburg grabbed the early lead with a solo run in the top of the first inning.
Kylee Goodman opened the game with a single and moved to third on Jones’ sacrifice bunt. Goodman beat the throw to the plate on Kendall Lumley’s ground ball for a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Scots tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Brynn Charnesky singled with one out. Kaylee Doppelheuer followed with a deep fly ball to left field that deflected off the glove of the Lady Raiders’ Riley Hixenbaugh, bounced off the protective plastic encasing the top of the fence, and back off Hixenbaugh’s glove before slowly hitting the ground.
Her throw to the plate was not in time to get Charnesky, but the snap throw to third from catcher Hannah Wood was in time for the out on Doppelheuer.
Waynesburg responded in the top of the next inning with Goodman’s solo home run to deep center field.
McCutcheon rose the occasion in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run, two-out single to give the home team the lead at 3-2.
Makayla Etling singled to open the inning and Riley Puckey walked. The pair successfully executed a double steal.
Kendall Lumley almost worked out of the jam with a strikeout and comebacker to the mound before McCutcheon came through with the single to left field.
McCutcheon led the way with three hits and three RBI. Taylor Doppelheuer finished with a double and single.
Brown allowed eight hits, struck out eight, including the side in the top of the second inning, and walked one.
The Lady Raiders’ Goodman finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Lumley allowed seven hits, struck out four and walked one.
Southmoreland improves to 4-1 in the section and 6-1 overall. The only loss was to South Allegheny, a game Bunner believes could’ve been a victory.
“The one loss to South Allegheny, we were leading the whole game and made mistakes,” said Bunner. “We clean up those mistakes and we should be competitive with them.”
As for the Lady Raiders, Bunner added, “We always compete with Waynesburg. Normally, the games are very competitive.”
Waynesburg goes to 3-1 in the section and 5-2 overall.
“They’re a good team. They played well, too,” Armstrong said of Southmoreland.
