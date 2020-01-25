Carmichaels fell behind in the first half and was unable to rally as the Mikes fell to visiting Brentwood, 68-52, in Section 2-AA action Friday night.
The Spartans (7-2, 12-4) led 31-20 at halftime.
Drake Long led the Mikes (1-8, 7-10) with 23 points. Al Cree finished with 15 and Christopher Barrish added 10.
C.J. Ziegler scored a game-high 28 points for Brentwood. Zach Keib contributed 13.
Section 2-AA
Brentwood 18-13-17-20 -- 68
Carmichaels 11-9-18-14 -- 52
Brentwood: C.J. Ziegler 28, Zach Keib 13. Carmichaels: Drake Long 23, Al Cree 15, Christopher Barrish 10. Records: Brentwood (7-2, 12-4), Carmichaels (1-8, 7-10).
