McMURRAY — When you are the last match in the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic, some important organizers of the event must think you are pretty special.
Waynesburg Central’s Rocco Welsh was in such a position and did not disappoint.
The senior 172-pounder got a takedown in overtime to win a 3-1 decision over Joshua Barr of Davison, Mich. There weren’t enough of these victories as the Pennsylvania team took a 33-9 drubbing by the United States Saturday at the AHN Arena at Peters Township High School.
In the preliminary match, the Ohio team defeated the WPIAL, 23-18.
Welsh, who is a four-time PIAA finalist and two-time champion with a career record of 150-17, scored an escape in the second period and gave up one in the third. His takedown came 22 seconds into overtime.
“I didn’t push the pace as much as I wanted,” said Welsh. “He takes really bad shots and I was waiting for him to take one.”
The win was impressive enough to earn Welsh the Outstanding Wrestler for the Pennsylvania team.
“I was in a bad position and started driving forward,” Welsh said of the overtime. “He let go and I said, ‘There we go.’”
Welsh’s teammate, Mac Church, lost a 1-0 decision to Koy Buesgens of New Prague, Minn. Buesgens got an escape in the second period and Church chose neutral because Buesgens rode Church out the last two times they wrestled.
“The choice I made came from the (last two times) we wrestled,” said Church, who finished with a 151-13 record and two state titles. “It was my choice. I wasn’t too worried about it.”
Buesgens has won three state titles and has a 188-6 record.
In the opener, the WPIAL saw a three-match winning streak snapped in this event and its record against Ohio drop to 0-4-1.
Two more Waynesburg wrestlers participated and went 1-1. Brody Evans of came away with a 3-2 decision over Coen Grimm of Wadsworth, Ohio in the 189-pound weight class.
Evans has spent the last six years in the Waynesburg program, despite attending Mapletown.
“I’ve never been here but I watched it the last couple years on (Floarena),” said Evans, who took third in the 189-pound weight class in the PIAA Class 3A tournament with a 78-32 record.
“I lost to this kid back in December at Powerade. I got revenge and it feels great. All the hard work you do as you progress through the season makes you better. You don’t beat the kids when they’re at their best. Then, you are at your best and you beat them and you feel awesome.”
Evans is an Edinboro recruit.
The Raiders’ Eli Makel was on the short end of a 4-2 decision to Dylan Russo of Olentangy Liberty. Makel came in with a 124-39 record. Russo had a 150-17 record and won three state titles.
Four new members were inducted into the Southwestern Pennsylvania Wrestling Hall of Fame.
They included Bill Solominsky, who coached at Washington High School from 1979-89 and who compiled a 121-55-0 record; Drew Headlee, a former PIAA champion from Waynesburg and All-American at Pitt; Chris Como, who amassed a 141-3 record coaching Burrell; and Rich Shaheen, a graduate of Burrell High School and who has been officiating for 43 years.
Bob and Carol Stephenson of Waynesburg were presented with the Dr. Kurt J. Nellis Memorial Award, given in recognition of those showing compassion and community service in wrestling.
