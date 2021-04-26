Track & field
PAC recognizes Wingeart
Waynesburg junior Aubrey Wingeart was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week for her performance at last Saturday’s Grove City Invitational.
Wingeart won the 1,500 in 5:02.81 and then returned to the track to finish first in the 5,000 with a time of 18:31.63.
Baseball
PAC recognizes Bell
Waynesburg freshman third baseman Mike Bell was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week for his performance last weekend against Saint Vincent.
The Yough graduate finished with a .583 batting average (7-for-12) in the Yellow Jackets’ three-game sweep of the Bearcats. Bell drove in six runs in the three games and had an .643 on-base percentage.
Bell is batting .315 this season with 19 RBI.
