Golf

Norman sinks hole in one

Dr. Bob Norman Jr. sank a hole in one on July 29 at Carmichaels Golf Course. Norman recorded the ace on No. 16, a 136-yard, par-3 hole. His shot was witnessed by Mike Salanick.

