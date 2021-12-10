Basketball
PAC honors Fuller
Waynesburg senior center Brooke Fuller was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week her play in two games last week for the Yellow Jackets.
Fuller averaged 19.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 assists per game. She had a double-double with 21 points and 18 rebounds in the Yellow Jackets’ 63-55 loss at Grove City. Fuller’s three double-doubles this season are tied for the most so far in the conference.
Fusina recognized
Waynesburg men’s basketball coach Tim Fusina was named the NCAA Division III Coach of the Week by HoopDirt.com.
The Yellow Jackets defeated Grove City, 62-52, and Franciscan, 75-67, to improve to 5-2, their best start since 2006-07.
Track & field
Hillard Rookie of the Week
Waynesburg freshman Garrett Hillard was named the PAC Rookie of the Week for his performance last Friday at the West Virginia Open.
Hillard was runner-up in the weight throw with a throw of 31-1¾ (9.49 meters) and tied for fourth in the shot put with a top effort of 35-8 (10.87 meters).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.