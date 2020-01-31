Al Cree is a four-year letterman and three-year starter in basketball who has been one of the Mikes' leading scorers and rebounders as a junior and senior and was named all-county twice. He also played football as a senior and is a four-year letterman in baseball. Delaney Lohr is a three-year cheerleader and four-year starter on the boys golf team who's been named all-country all four years. The Glenville State recruit led her team to two straight section titles and to the WPIAL team semifinals this fall. She also advanced to the PIAA girls final.
