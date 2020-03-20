Abigail Fordyce is a three-year letterman and two-year starting catcher for a Lady Mikes softball team that has made the playoffs all three years. She is a two-year starter for a volleyball team that has won two straight section titles, reached the WPIAL final in 2018 and semifinals in 2019. Dylan Wilson is four-year starter for a Mikes baseball team that has made the playoffs each of the last three seasons and won back-to-back section crowns. He was a four-year letterman and three-year starter in basketball, and also played football for two years.
