Caitlyn Dugan is a four-year letterman in softball and volleyball. The Lady Rockets' pitcher, she helped lead her team to the WPIAL semifinals last year. A four-year captain in volleyball, her teams made the postseason three times. Caitlyn was All-WPIAL twice, all-section twice and all-county four times in volleyball. In softball she was all-county twice. Caitlyn, who has a 4.0 GPA, is NHS treasurer, Yearbook Editor, Student Council President, on the Academic Team and coaches middle school volleyball at J-M.
