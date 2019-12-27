Autumn Gustovich is a four-year starter in basketball, a three-year starter in volleyball and will become a four-year starter in softball this spring. Her volleyball team made the playoffs twice, her basketball team once and the Lady Rockets reached the WPIAL softball semifinals last season. Elijah Saesan, a 6-3 center, is a three-year starter in basketball who was named to the Herald-Standard All-Area team and the GCADA All-County team as a junior. He also played football as a freshman.
