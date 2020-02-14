Matthew Atwood is a four-year letterman and three-year starter on the basketball team. He had 10 points and seven rebounds in the Maples' 51-48 win at Avella. He also is a two-year letterman in baseball and is a member of NHS and Academic League. Faith Burkholder-Walter is a four-year letterman in three sports: volleyball (four-year starter), basketball (three-year starter) and softball (two-year starter). Her Lady Maples teams made the playoffs twice in both softball and basketball.
