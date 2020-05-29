Juliana "Jules" Fowler would have been a four-year starter in track & field. She finished 14th in the long jump at the PIAA finals in 2019 after a fourth-place finish at WPIALs. She also excelled in the triple jump, 100, 200 and 400 relay. A four-year starter in basketball, she was MVP of the Lions Club King Coal tournament. Justin Goodman would've been a four-year letterman in baseball. Last year's starting catcher was part of three playoff teams. A four-year letterman in football, he was a high honor student, was on the Varsity Club and Ski Club, and was student of the month for May.
