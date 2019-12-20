Austin Crouse is a three-year starter in basketball and football who made the playoffs each season so far. The senior point guard averaged 13 points per game last year. He was named all-conference in football. He also did two years of track & field. Sheyann Watson is a four-year letter-winner in rifle who placed fourth in the WPIAL and seventh in the state last season. The senior won the Dave Cramer award for a perfect season, won a team Hot Shot award twice, and has been named all-county three times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.