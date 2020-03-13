Colton "Jud" Meek is a four-year letterman in baseball and a two-year starter. The left fielder has been part of two West Greene playoff teams. He also is a member of the Ski Club and part of the school's Peer Monitoring Program. Jade Renner is a record-breaking pitcher and outstanding hitter for the Lady Pioneers softball team. She is a four-year starter who has helped lead her team to three WPIAL titles and two PIAA championships. Jade has over 300 career strikeouts, a school-record 57 wins and has been named first-team all-state three times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.