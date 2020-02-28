I don’t know about you, but the recent spring-like temperatures have me looking ahead to getting out of the gymnasiums and on to the playing fields. While the focus of the high school fan is squarely on either the Path to the Pete or the Highway to Hershey and the Penguins are dominating the local pro scene, Waynesburg University and many other colleges across the country have already started to make the transition.
Here are a few updates to get you ready for the shift …
… I realize I’m kind of veering off the path with this first point, but Raider fans not only have this year’s outstanding individuals to root for as they strive to reach the big stage at Hershey’s Giant Center. A former WCHS standout is hoping to make the jump to the national collegiate stage.
Yellow Jacket freshman Colby Morris, a 2019 PIAA Class AAA qualifier for the Red and Black, is currently preparing with his teammates to make a run at the NCAA Division III National Championships, which will be held in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on March 13 and 14. To get there, Morris and the other Jackets will need to place in the top three of their respective weight classes at this weekend’s Southeast Regional Championships.
The tournament, which is being hosted by Messiah College, features a 157-pound weight class that will provide plenty of stiff challenges to Morris as he looks to become the first Waynesburg freshman to qualify for the NCAA Division III national championship tournament. However, Morris is used to facing daunting opponents, as are most who survive the four-year meat grinder that makes up a high school wrestling career at Waynesburg Central.
Along with Morris, another Jacket freshman, heavyweight Rocky McGeary, is considered one of the team’s top contenders to reach nationals. McGeary has been fantastic all season and has suffered just one loss to a Division III opponent. Heading into regionals, he looks like a strong candidate to receive the top seed at 285 pounds. If he should qualify for nationals, it would be the fourth straight year that a Waynesburg heavyweight has achieved that goal following three straight trips by former national champion Jake Evans …
… After taking over the Waynesburg softball team last year, Brett Shimek’s re-imagining of the program got kick-started with a huge influx of new talent to a team looking to improve on last year’s 8-26 season. When the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) released its annual preseason coaches’ poll, the Jackets were picked to finish last. However, Shimek is not bothered by the prediction. Rather, he thinks it gives his team an advantage, particularly if opposing coaches are overlooking the talent level of his young roster.
Followers of the WPIAL small school softball scene will recognize names like Mackenzie Carpenter (West Greene), Lauren Lober (Chartiers-Houston) and Brin Hunter (McGuffey), all of whom will likely see field time this spring. Shimek got a big boost to his offense with the transfer of another former Chartiers-Houston star, Kayla Alderson. Alderson led Marietta in multiple offensive categories in 2019, including batting average and home runs, before returning to Southwestern Pennsylvania after two years in Ohio.
The Jackets certainly look like they will be able to score runs, as they endeavor to strengthen their pitching game …
… Speaking of pitching, the Yellow Jacket baseball team will have no problem on the mound when the top spot in the rotation comes up. Local fans of the sport should get to the Jackets’ home field to catch senior Mason Miller free of charge. If they want to see him after graduation, they may have to pay for a ticket.
Miller, a 6-5 power righty from Bethel Park, has received considerable pro attention after a breakout 2019 campaign that saw him dominate most major statistical categories in the conference. If not for a few control struggles in last year’s PAC tournament, he would likely have been named PAC Pitcher of the Year.
With another year of training under Waynesburg pitching coach Perry Cunningham and a clean season health-wise, Miller looks to have a pro career heading his way. If that happens, he would be the second Yellow Jacket in the span of roughly six months to make his baseball dream come true.
Former power hitting infielder Tyler Reis recently signed a contract to play for the New Jersey Jackals of the Frontier League.
