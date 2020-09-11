George Messich will be entering a milestone season as head coach of Mapletown’s football team.
It’ll be the former Pitt star’s 40th year at the helm of the Maples.
That is, if there is a season as the state government, PIAA, WPIAL and local school districts all ponder how to handle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s going to be interesting,” Messich said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen.”
If the Maples do take the field for games this season, Messich has a talented, young running back who’ll be leading the charge.
Landan Stevenson rush for 987 yards as a freshman in 2019 while also ringing up 18 touchdowns, two extra-point kicks and five two-point conversions for 120 points.
Stevenson finished fourth in the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club standings and is the highest scoring returning player.
“Landan ended just shy of 1,000 because he missed a couple games with an ankle injury,” Messich said. “Landan has a God-given talent where he just does some special things for us on a football field. If you could coach what he does, everybody would have two or three of him.”
Stevenson will have a fellow sophomore beside him in the backfield in fullback Cohen Stout, who will get his share of carries in addition to paving the way for his teammate.
“Cohen has been real impressive so far,” Messich said. “He started the last five games at fullback for us as a freshman. He’s 230 pounds, runs really well and has some speed. So we have a sophomore fullback and a sophomore tailback starting for us, but when you watch them, they don’t look like sophomores.”
The Maples have an experienced quarterback returning also.
“Max Vanata looks really, really good this year,” Messich said. “He started as a freshman and sophomore for us and you can tell he’s grown up and matured. He’s going to be one of our team leaders.”
The Maples only five seniors on their roster but most will be contributors.
“The way it looks, we’re only going to start about two seniors on offense and three on defense,” Messich said.
“Lance Stevenson, Landan’s older brother, will start at wide receiver. He’ll play a slot sometimes. Then on defense he’ll probably be the safety. Blake Holbert is a starting offensive lineman. We had a new kid move in whose name is Tony Frock. He’s a pretty quick, tough kid who’s going to help us on defense.”
The Maples suffered a slew of early-season injuries on their way to a 2-8 record in the Tri-County South Conference last year. The conference has changed slightly for 2020 with Chartiers-Houston moving out and a familiar Mapletown rival, Carmichaels, moving in. Joining the Mikes and Maples in the TCS will be holdovers Jefferson-Morgan, California, Monessen, Bentworth, Avella and defending champion West Greene.
“I think Carmichaels is going to be a really good football team. They drop down from Double-A and from what I understand they’ve got a lot of kids back,” Messich said. “California lost a lot of kids but they’re going to be a lot better football team than people realize. I think they’ve got a lot of good younger kids who are going to make a name for themselves this year. I talked to West Greene’s coach and he’s real high on his team even though they lost some good kids.
“Monessen always has good athletes, Jefferson-Morgan is going to be good also and Bentworth has a ton of kids back. I think this is the most even our conference has been and the toughest it’s been in a while.
“It’s going to be very competitive. Every Friday night there are going to be real good football games.”
Then Messich added one final qualifier.
“If we’re all actually allowed to play.”
