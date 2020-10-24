Landan Stevenson rushed for 214 yards and scored five touchdowns as Mapletown out-scored visiting Bentworth, 40-29, in a Tri-County South Conference clash Friday night.
Stevenson, who carried the ball 32 times, had touchdown runs of 8, 1 and 35 yards. The sophomore also scored on a 22-yard punt return and a 68-yard interception return for the Maples (2-5, 2-5).
Max Vanata completed 3-of-11 passes for 83 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown to his brother A.J. Vanata.
Owen Petrisek totaled over 300 yards of offense for the Bearcats (3-4, 3-4) with 285 yards rushing on 25 carries and 25 receiving yards on two receptions. Petrisek scored on runs of 53, 51 and 20 yards.
The teams combined for 777 yards of total offense.
Trent Cavanaugh eclipsed Bentworth's career rushing record, previously held by Dom Snyder, after rushing three times for 19 yards.
The Maples' Cohen Stout had 10 tackles for his fourth straight game with at least 10 tackles.
Tri-County South Conference
Bentworth 6-10-6-7 -- 29
Mapletown 14-12-6-8 -- 40
First Quarter
Map: Landan Stevenson 8 run (Landan Stevenson run) 9:13
Map: Landan Stevenson 1 run (pass failed), 3:15
B: Owen Petrisek 53 run (kick failed), 2:12
Second Quarter
Map: Landan Stevenson 35 run (pass failed), 10:28
B: Gavin Cevvar 10 run (Trevor Richardson kick), 6:02
Map: A.J. Vanata 50 pass from Max Vanata (run failed), :11
B: Trevor Richardson 40 FG, :00
Third Quarter
Map: Landan Stevenson 68 interception return (kick failed), 6:18
B: Owen Petrisek 51 run (pass failed), 6:04
Fourth Quarter
Map: Landan Stevenson 22 punt return (Clay Menear pass from Brody Evans), 9:16
B: Owen Petrisek 20 run (Trevor Richardson kick), 3:33
Records: Bentworth (3-4, 3-4), Mapletown (2-5, 2-5)
