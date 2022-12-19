GREENSBORO -- Landan Stevenson came through when his Mapletown football team needed him constantly this past season on Thursday night it was the Maples basketball team that was looking for the senior to step up at a crucial time.
Avella had whittled what was once a double-digit lead to four early in the third quarter.
Stevenson took charge at that point and rang up 12 points in a 16-point run that turned a precarious 22-18 lead into a commanding 38-18 advantage, propelling the host Maples to a 57-35 non-section victory.
Stevenson finished with a game-high 26 points and Braden McIntire hit a trio of 3-points on his way to an 18-point night for the Maples (2-3).
"I kind of told Landan it's time to take the game over," Mapletown coach Chad Stevenson said of his son. "Somebody's got to be the spark plug to get us going. We go as he goes. That's just the way it is. And then the other kids start feeding off of him."
Mapletown scored the first eight points of the game -- seven by McIntire including two 3-pointers -- and held Avella (1-5) scoreless until Colton Burchianti made a free throw with 1:45 left in the opening quarter.
The Maples led 8-3 heading into the second quarter and scored the next six points to bump the gap up to 10 after two free throws by Cohen Stout.
Avella got within 20-13 by halftime and whittled the gap to four when Bryce Wright made a 3-pointer to start the third quarter. After a basket by the Maples' Roger Gradek, Westley Burchianti scored with an offensive rebound to make it 22-18.
Then Stevenson took charge.
He began the 16-point burst with two free throws and a bucket inside. Gradek made a layup then Stevenson converted a three-point play and made a layup to make it 33-18 and force Eagles coach Mike Macik to call a timeout.
McIntire made a jump shot when play resumed and another three-point play by Stevenson increased the lead to 20.
Westley Burchianti finally stopped the game-turning run with a steal and layup with 50 seconds left in the quarter but the damage was done.
McIntire dropped in a layup and nailed another 3-pointer at the beginning of the fourth quarter and Avella never got closer than 18 the rest of the way.
"We played a lot better in the second half but we've got to put four quarters together," Chad Stevenson said. "We haven't done that all year. Football really took a toll on those guys. They're still beat up a bit and got a late start on basketball. Then we played four double-A schools right off the bat."
Westley Burchianti led the Eagles with 12 points and Wright added 11 with two 3-pointers. Brayden Fuller chipped in with five points.
"I think Avella has got some good young players," Chad Stevenson, noting junior Westley Burchianti. "He's like Landan is to us. They go as he goes."
Besides Stevenson and McIntire the only other players to score for Mapletown were Gradek with seven points and Stout with six.
"McIntire hit some big shots," Chad Stevenson said. "A.J. Vanata doesn't get enough credit. He didn't score but the kid rebounds and plays hard. Just like in football, he's a heck of a fullback but never gets the credit he deserves. He and Cohen (Stout) help us so much on defense."
Stevenson likes his team's offensive potential.
"When we want to run our offense we've got a good inside-out game," he said. "We have a tendency to hold the ball too much and get a little stagnant. I'm trying to work on getting them to move the ball more and make the defense work."
Mapletown goes to West Virginia on Monday night to play a non-section game against Clay-Battelle.
