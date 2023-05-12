Trout dominate fishing now, but despite our recent weather it will soon be time for “warmwater” fishing. That’s generally defined as fishing in lakes for bass and sunfish, especially bluegills and crappies. In some lakes, yellow perch are another warmwater candidate.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission performs a function that warmwater fishermen can find helpful. We think of Fish and Boat’s role as solely about law enforcement, and their officers do issue tickets to violators who keep more fish than the allowed limit, or fish without a license. But the agency also employs fishery biologists. One of their jobs is to periodically survey lakes open to public fishing, and issue reports on fish species present, and the proportion of “quality” fish in the population.
Biologists conduct their surveys by setting trap-nets in lakes, or by using electro-fishing equipment, sweeping across a lake in a planned route. Electro-fishing temporarily stuns fish, long enough to be measured and weighed, but does no permanent harm. Because of the number of water bodies around the state, each lake can be surveyed only about once every decade. Below is a summary of biologist reports prepared for some lakes around this region.
Virgin Run Lake, Fayette County (last surveyed in 2013)
Virgin Run is due for a new survey, but when last sampled, the lake held a high percentage of quality-size bluegill and pumpkinseed sunfish (over 7 inches). Historical data reveals Virgin Run Lake has always yielded a high-quality sunfish population in both size and quantity of fish. Biologists do not consider Virgin Run a quality fishery for crappie, although a few larger fish were found in the 2013 survey. Largemouth bass numbers were high in 2013, but with few quality-size fish in the sample. Biologists caught no bass reaching 15 inches in length.
Dunlap Creek Lake, Fayette County (last surveyed in 2016)
This survey report was temporarily unavailable.
Green Lick Reservoir, Fayette County (last surveyed in 2016)
The most abundant fish captured in Green Lick were walleye. Through electro-fishing and trap-netting, biologists caught 148 walleyes, 88 percent of which exceeded the 15-inch minimum legal size. Walleye numbers and average size improved at Green Lick over the 2008 survey there. Biologists caught 111 largemouth bass and noted that Green Lick’s bass fishery could be characterized as “a quality largemouth bass population.” Black crappies were not abundant, but 40 percent of those sampled exceeded 9 inches.
Cranberry Glade Lake, Somerset County (last surveyed in 2019)
Black crappie were the most abundant fish found in Cranberry Glade Lake in 2019. Crappie numbers were high, with roughly 25 percent of the sample exceeding 9 inches, considered “quality” size for this species. Biologists noted that both numbers and size of black crappies had improved since the previous survey in 2009. Bluegill numbers declined since 2009, but the proportion of quality fish in 2019 was greater. Two-thirds of bluegill captured exceeded 7 inches, with a few larger than 9 inches. The catch of largemouth bass was lower than in 2009, but a few fish over 15 inches showed up in the sample. Biologists noted that heavy aquatic weed growth likely hampered their ability to capture largemouth bass. Herbicide treatments and mechanical removal of weeds has improved fishing conditions since 2019. Biologists also caught a few northern pike.
High Point Lake, Somerset County (last surveyed in 2016)
Walleye numbers at High Point collapsed since their peak detected in 1998, which biologists attributed to an increase in largemouth bass. Largemouths may be preying on walleye fry, and five times more bass were captured in 2016 than in 2007. Some smallmouth bass were also detected. Quality-size largemouth bass (13 percent) were present at High Point, but not smallmouth bass. Biologists noted that dense weed growth at High Point is likely inhibiting smallmouth bass. Bluegill and yellow perch were present in good numbers, but only a small percentage of quality-size fish were detected. Some northern pike and chain pickerel were also captured.
Canonsburg Lake, Washington County (last surveyed in 2019)
The most recent sample at Canonsburg Lake deliberately targeted channel catfish and largemouth bass. The Fish and Boat Commission has been working to establish a robust channel catfish fishery at Canonsburg, through annual stocking of fingerlings, and largemouth bass are known predators of small channel catfish. So, the survey keyed on these species to assess the future of catfish management and angling recreation. Biologists captured 108 channel catfish between 3 and 28 inches, a marked improvement over previous surveys. Largemouth bass were present, but at lower numbers and smaller average size than previously. Biologists concluded that “The future looks bright for anglers targeting channel catfish at Canonsburg Lake.”
Dutch Fork Lake, Washington County (last surveyed in 2019)
Dutch Fork Lake’s fishery provides a complex and interesting story. The lake’s spillway was damaged by flooding from Hurricane Ivan in 2004, and the lake was emptied for repairs. After refilling, Fish and Boat re-stocked the lake with crappie, bluegill, largemouth bass, and channel catfish. Before the flood, Dutch Fork’s bluegill and crappie fisheries were characterized by high numbers of small fish. Gizzard shad were abundant in the lake at that time, and competed with desirable species, especially bluegill and crappie, for limited food, resulting in stunted game fish. Since the lake was emptied, no gizzard shad have been found, inspiring optimism in biologists for the future quality of Dutch Fork fishing. The 2019 survey affirmed that optimism. The catch of bluegill and crappie was lower than before the flood damage, but the size of fish was greatly improved. Fifty-two percent of white crappies were over 9 inches, and 19 percent of black crappies exceeded that size. The same pattern was seen in bluegill, and the number and size of fish have likely improved since 2019.
