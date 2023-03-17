031223 tame ruffled grouse

“Tame” ruffed grouse show little fear of humans. Birds displaying this behavior may follow hikers for a distance, or act aggressively, flying toward or pecking at human observers. (Photo by Ben Moyer)

 Ben Moyer

Readers who venture out this spring to hike, fish, birdwatch, or even to do yardwork if you live in the right kind of place, can help in the effort to restore our official state bird — the ruffed grouse.

