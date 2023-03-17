Readers who venture out this spring to hike, fish, birdwatch, or even to do yardwork if you live in the right kind of place, can help in the effort to restore our official state bird — the ruffed grouse.
Biologists with the Pennsylvania Game Commission have asked anyone who happens upon a “tame” grouse this spring to report the encounter through a special email address set up for that purpose.
Observers of “tame” grouse should report the GPS coordinates, county, township, and address of a sighting location to: grousecomments@pa.gov. If the sighting is in a remote place with no street address, but occurs on public game lands, state forest, or a state park, the name of that public tract should be included in the report. The person making the report should also include contact information so they can be reached.
Game Commission biologists who receive the report will visit the site, attempt to capture the bird, and will swab its saliva for genetic testing. All sampled grouse will be released at the site of capture.
I’ve seen this behavior in ruffed grouse 10 or 12 times over the years, though not recently. Of course, no ruffed grouse is actually “tame,” a word that’s difficult to define anyway. By “tame,” biologists mean a “trusting,” naïve, or possibly aggressive behavior sometimes seen in grouse — mostly in males.
Grouse exhibiting this behavior show no fear of humans. They will approach a person out hiking, follow along, or sometimes fly at the observer in an aggressive display of intimidation. Aggressive birds sometimes peck at the fingers or clothing of nearby people but pose no real danger to observers. Most experts believe “tameness” in grouse is an exaggerated sense of territoriality, through which the bird wants to drive off intruders.
Identifying this trait may be important because grouse have declined dramatically in recent years. Once abundant throughout the state’s woodlands, grouse that remain are clustered in scattered pockets of good habitat for the species. For a ruffed grouse, good habitat is young, scruffy woodland, dense with young stems growing back after some disturbance, typically logging, or abandoned farmland reverting to woods. This type of habitat was more widespread in the mid- to late-20th century.
Simultaneously, ruffed grouse have proven to be especially vulnerable to infection by West Nile virus, spread by mosquitoes that breed in stagnant puddles in the woods. Tire ruts filled with water, mud-holes created by ATV riding, and discarded tires and debris filled with rainwater are known mosquito incubators that threaten grouse. Some grouse infected by West Nile can recover, but most succumb. Recent warm winters have encouraged survival and spread of mosquito vectors. The Game Commission closed the popular winter grouse hunting season to save more birds for spring breeding.
Biologists say finding and identifying “tame” grouse is important because they suspect the species, isolated in patches of good cover, is beginning to “split” into distinct genetic sub-populations. They suspect tameness may be an indicator of isolated sub-groups beginning to display genetic divergence.
If numbers of tame grouse are found in the same area, the Game Commission would then manipulate nearby habitats to “connect” the isolated sub-group to the larger remaining population.
“The more birds the Game Commission can sample, the better,” wrote grouse biologist Reina Tyl in a press release about the appeal. “That’s why public participation is so important to this project. It’s really the key to success. Gaining a more complete understanding of the genetic diversity of Pennsylvania’s grouse population is critical to ensure proper management of our beloved state bird.”
Readers who live, work, or recreate outdoors in the mountain area are most likely to encounter grouse, “tame” birds included. Though once abundant in Greene and Washington counties, the birds have all disappeared from lowland forests here. Some do, however, still cling to swaths of good habitat in the local mountains.
A You Tube video prepared by the Game Commission provides a better understanding of “tame” grouse and what an encounter with one might be like. To watch, simply type #WildSciPA into your computer search box.
The ruffed grouse is a cherished element of Pennsylvania’s outdoor heritage, most directly valued by those who know the challenge of hunting it. Many dedicated grouse hunters have decided to stop hunting the birds until a time when, or if, their numbers recover.
It’s something to hope for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.