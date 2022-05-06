Greene County schools had a very successful boys basketball season with all five teams earning WPIAL playoff berths.
Three players who played major roles in their team’s success were Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson at the Class A level, Carmichaels’ Chris Barrish as the Class AA level and Waynesburg Central’s Chase Henkins at the Class AAA level.
The three stars top the Greene County Messenger All-County Boys Basketball Team as the Players of the Year.
Barrish, a 5-foot-9 senior point guard, was adept at hitting the 3-pointer, driving to the basket and making the right pass while helping the Mikes stay in contention for the Section 4-AA title until the end of the season before settling on second place.
Stevenson, a 5-foot-11 junior guard, was the heart and soul of the Maples, a great offensive threat, especially knifing his way to the basket, and an intense defensive player and leader.
Barrish and Stevenson both averaged 22.2 points per game, while Henkins scored at a 15.0 clip. Henkins, a 6-3 senior guard spurred the Raiders to an unlikely charge into the postseason. He and Barrish were both selected to play in the Roundball Classic.
The Coach of the Year is Waynesburg’s Steve McIntire who took a Raiders team that was 2-16 overall and 1-9 in section play a year ago to a 10-12 record this year and a 6-6 section mark that was good enough for a surprising fourth-place finish.
All five county coaches did fine jobs this season.
Ian McCombs led Carmichaels to the best record in the county, overall (14-5) and in section play (8-2). Chad Stevenson continues to build up a Mapletown program that was on a multi-season losing streak when he got there. The Maples won one game in each of his first two seasons, went 4-9 overall and 3-7 in Section 2-A last year and made a jump to 9-10 and 4-6 (fourth place) this year reaching the postseason two years in a row. Jim Romanus guided West Greene to third place in Section 2-A with a 5-5 record and continued the program’s school-record streak of playoff berths to seven years in a row. First-year Jefferson-Morgan coach Brandon Lawless helped the Rockets improve from 5-11 overall and 2-7 in Section 4-AA last year to 10-8 and 6-4 this year.
Joining Henkins, Barrish and Stevenson on the GCM First Team are Carmichaels senior guard Drake Long and Waynesburg senior guard Dawson Fowler.
The Freshman of the Year is Lane Allison who became an important cog in the Pioneers’ squad.
The complete Greene County Messenger All-County Boys Basketball Team follows:
Players of the Year: Chris Barrish, Carmichaels; Chase Henkins, Waynesburg Central; Landan Stevenson, Mapletown.
Coach of the Year: Steve McIntire, Waynesburg Central.
Freshmen of the Year: Lane Allision, West Greene.
Top 10
Carmichaels: Chris Barrish, Drake Long.
Waynesburg Central: Chase Henkins, Dawson Fowler.
Mapletown: Landan Stevenson.
Second Team
Jefferson-Morgan: Colt Fowler, Tahjere Jacobs.
West Greene: Ian Van Dyne.
Carmichaels: Mike Stewart.
Waynesburg Central: Jacob Mason.
Honorable Mention
Troy Wright, Joshua Wise, Jefferson-Morgan; Cohen Stout, Braden McIntire, Max Vanata, AJ Vanata, Mapletown; Corey Wise, Kaden Shields, Lane Allison, West Greene.
