The beat goes on for West Greene girls basketball.
The Lady Pioneers once again lost several key players to graduation, yet, once again, they are favored to claim a sixth consecutive Section 2-A title.
Gone are key seniors Elizabeth Brudnock, Kaytlynn Walls and 1,000-point scorer Jersey Wise from a team that went 18-4 and stretched its incredible steak of WPIAL Class A championship game appearances to four.
“Jersey ended up with 1,083 points and is now starting at Garrett College,” West Greene coach Jordan Watson pointed out.
Wise is not only starting for the Lakers but through six games was their leading scorer at 14.5 ppg as the team opened the season 5-1.
Losing a 1,000-point scorer to graduation is nothing new to Watson. He lost a whopping three after the 2019 season (Kaitlyn Rizor, McKenna Lampe and Madison Lampe) and the Lady Pioneers still went 24-2 the following year and again played for the district title.
West Greene went 18-4 overall and 10-0 in sweeping to another section last season. Though they’ve fallen in each of the four WPIAL championship games they’ve played in, don’t be surprised if the Lady Pioneers make their way to the Petersen Events Center again in the 2021-22 season.
Watson, who is assisted by good friend Justin Allen, has compiled an impressive record of 157-82 with nine straight playoff appearances as he enters his 11th year as West Greene’s head coach. Watson’s mark over the Lady Pioneers’ four-year run as WPIAL runner-up is an amazing 86-14. He’s been involved in the program for the past 16 years.
The Lady Pioneers are riding a trio of impressive multi-season streaks. They’ve won 55 section games in a row, 40 straight home games and have reached the WPIAL final four for five consecutive years.
“This senior class has never lost a home game or a section game,” Watson pointed out.
It’s also never not played for a district crown.
That senior class includes returning starters Brooke Barner, Anna Durbin and Katie Lampe as well as BreAnn Jackson, Kiley Meek and Jordan Karvan.
Only five of the group will see action, however.
“Taylor has a torn ACL and is out for the season,” Watson said.
West Greene is deep as usual.
“We have a solid rotation of about eight or nine girls,” Watson said. “Anna will be the point guard, Katie is a shooting guard and Brooke is a forward.
“Lexi Six (junior) and Kasie Meek (sophomore) will also start some games and play a lot. Depending on the lineup we go with that night, freshman Madi Gaso, junior Ally Campbell and Kiley Meek and BreAnn Jackson will also start some games and all of them will see a lot of minutes.”
Watson has yet another player with a chance to reach the 1,000 mark.
“Anna Durbin may hit 1,000 points this year if we have a normal year and she is healthy,” said Watson, who talked about his team’s outlook.
“I think we have a good shot at winning the section again. But Monessen will be good again, Avella is usually a pretty good team, Mapletown is improving, so there will be some challenges.”
As for that possible fifth straight WPIAL final appearance, Jordan said, “That’s the goal, to get to the Pete again. I don’t know if we can do it but that’s what we’re shooting for.”
