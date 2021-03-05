Show’s surprising move
It was announced Feb. 24 that Paul Wight, known as The Big Show in WWE since 1999, has signed with AEW.
Wight will debut with AEW on Wednesday.
The move was a big surprise at first, but considering he signed a massive six-figure a year deal and that he was unhappy with how WWE was not using him, the move really wasn’t a surprise.
Wight’s WWE deal ran out in January and he had been very vocal at how he was not thrilled with how WWE had him sitting on the sideline.
It reminds me of how WWE (then the WWF) used “Macho Man” Randy Savage towards the end of his run. Vince McMahon thought that Savage was past his prime as an in-ring performer and was being used as an announcer.
Savage left WWE in 1994, amidst rumors, and left for WCW, where he would win four world championships.
Wight will wrestle and he will also be an announcer for the new AEW YouTube show titled Dark: Elevation.
Could AEW have Wight get involved with the Cody and Shaq match?
For years, WWE had teased a Shaq vs. Big Show bout, but it never came to be.
The two squared off in the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal at WrestleMania 32 and Shaq had even announced he would face Show at Mania 33, but negotiations fell through.
Don’t be surprised if AEW sets up a Shaq and Wight match at a future PPV or on Dynamite at some point, and it won’t be Wight’s first bout against a celebrity since he faced Floyd Mayweather at Mania 24.
As far as Wight announcing on Dark: Elevation, the show will air on Mondays.
Elimination Chamber thoughts
WWE delivered, for the most part, with the Elimination Chamber show on Feb. 21.
Several fans reached out, upset that The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE championship from Drew McIntyre.
This happened immediately after McIntyre retained the title in a Chamber match and was then ambushed by Bobby Lashley.
This was similar to 2007 when Mark Henry laid out The Undertaker, leading to Edge winning the World title on Smackdown in Pittsburgh.
The word behind the scenes is that Lashley versus McIntyre is penciled in for the WWE title match at WrestleMania, so Miz could be losing the title and it may have happened Monday on Raw.
WWE did a great job of having Daniel Bryan win the Smackdown Chamber match only to be decimated by Universal champion Roman Reigns.
Immediately after, Edge speared Reigns and challenged Reigns to a championship match at Mania.
Bad Bunny publicity good for WWE
This may be far-fetched, but if The Miz retained the WWE championship Monday night on Raw, WWE might have Bad Bunny challenge Miz for the title.
Before saying the idea is preposterous, and it is, hear me out.
Fastlane is the last PPV event left before Mania and it is the first one being offered on Peacock.
With NBC buying streaming rights for the WWE Network for the next five years here in America, think how many more eyeballs will be watching that show than if the event was just on the WWE Network.
Bunny wouldn’t win the title, but him challenging for the title would put a lot of interest in WWE’s product.
A&E announces WWE details
Starting on Sunday, April 18, A&E will debut a 10-week run with eight two-hour biographies and a new series titled, WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures.
Some of the stars who will be featured, including biographies on Steve Austin, Roddy Piper, Booker T, Randy Savage, Shawn Michaels, Ultimate Warrior and Mick Foley. The show will air at 8 p.m.
WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures will be hosted by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon and will be centered around missing WWE relics and artifacts.
This Day in History, Feb. 28
In 1976, WWWF champion Bruno Sammartino defeated Ivan Koloff by DQ to retain the championship.
This week’s question
Is Big Show’s signing with AEW a sign of a shift in the pro wrestling world in terms of power? Ryan from Waynesburg.
Not at all. With all due respect to Paul Wight, he is 49 years old and his best years were at least years ago.
It is a good signing for AEW as it gives them some name recognition, but Wight had been an afterthought in WWE for years.
I hope he helps AEW gain more traction and build a bigger fan base but there is no way Wight will help AEW overtake WWE.
Email questions/comments to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or tweet them to @BillHughes_III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.