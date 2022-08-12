My wife Diane just announced the above message about the fog as we were getting ready to travel to town for an early appointment this morning.
When the mountain is foggy we usually allow an extra five or 10 minutes as fog certainly adds an element of risk to our trip as visibilities frequently drop to near zero and this increases the danger of an accident. Some of the worst accident pile ups have occurred as a result of dense fog.
As we hit the top of the mountain skies cleared and we could clearly see Uniontown and the surrounding countryside.
Yesterday was a different story as once again fog formed but this time it came up the other side of the mountain and completely engulfed the golf course at the summit where we planned to play a bit of golf. I haven’t been able to play in over a year due to my heart problems but after deciding to use a cart instead of walking , my friend Brad and I rode up to the tee and decided in-spite of the fog to give it a go.
Visibility was near zero and we used bright yellow balls. You could hear the ball being hit and get a quick peek at the direction but we would have to hunt for the ball. It worked and thanks to the cart we got our round in without losing a single ball.
By the fourth tee the fog began to lift and the sun was peeking through. Fog burns off after the sun warms the bottom layers and sometimes it will dissipate rather quickly.
Southwestern Pennsylvania is an area prone to fog formation especially during late summer and early fall and usually after a rainy spell leaving the ground full of moisture. When winds are light at night and skies clear we have the best chances for fog to form.
Also our hills and valleys are helpful to fog formation. Many of our valleys contain rivers and streams and once again this aids in fog formation. In addition to our area, much of the Appalachian Mountain range from Northern Pennsylvania through just about all of West Virginia and southward along the mountain spine is ripe for fog development.
Even more foggy places are the Pacific Coast states and the Atlantic Coast of New England. Cape Disappointment, appropriately named because you can rarely see anything, sits at the mouth of the Columbia River and experiences 106 completely foggy days each year. Willapa, on the Washington coast a few years ago, had 317 days of fog in one year. San Francisco, the foggy city, averages 40 days a year of dense fog in the downtown area but only 17 days at the airport just south of the city.
On the Atlantic coast, Nantucket Island has an average of 85 days each year with dense fog. The entire coast of Maine has an average of 55 foggy days a year. The least foggy town in the US is Key West where only one foggy day each year will spoil your sunny day by the ocean.
In the world, Newfoundland, Canada reports an average of 158 foggy days a year. Closer to home, Uniontown has an average of 37 foggy days while the mountains just east report 63 days.
I am not much of a fan of fog. With the exception of the Redwoods in California, fog does not add enough water to be beneficial and frequently leaves us with a gloomy day.
And, lastly, it makes for a tougher golf game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.