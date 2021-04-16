The Lechner family is synonymous with Carmichaels athletics. Chad Lechner and his older brothers J.L. and Brent were three-sport standouts for the Mikes in football, basketball and baseball.
“Both of my brothers also played all three sports,” Chad Lechner said. “I think primarily it was just because that’s sort of what we did growing up. We grew up in Nemacolin and literally everyday we would be out recreationally playing a sport not organized by adults. Just kids playing a version of baseball, we had a basketball court in town and we played a lot, then we would play pick-up football, two-man touch or tackle.
“My brothers were the predecessors to what my friends and I did when we came up. That dynamic was always there as a community. The kids played all three sports all the time. We did organized stuff as well like Little League and youth football, but we always just played outside of organized sports.”
Lechner became a mainstay for the Mikes on the gridiron, hardwood and the baseball diamond. He was a very versatile player.
“When I think about that I almost played any position imaginable within the various sports and part of that is because that’s what I did everyday of my life when I was younger,” Lechner said.
Lechner was part of a great era in Carmichaels athletics.
“The common denominator in my high school sports experience is my class was an exceptional class of athletes,” Lechner said. “We just had phenomenal athletes in my class and that progression showed up as we got older in all three sports.”
In football Lechner was a Swiss army knife for some solid teams coached by John Menhart.
Carmichaels posted a record of 3-7 in 1990. They were 6-4-1 in 1991 and made the WPIAL playoffs for the first time in 10 years. They were beaten by Rochester, 32-0.
During Lechner’s senior campaign the Mikes went 8-1 and lost a heart-breaker to Clairton in the WPIAL playoffs 14-12.
“I played several positions in football,” Lechner said. “I also played quarterback some when we had injuries at quarterback and I believe I was a kicker as well. In football I probably played almost every position but offensive and defensive line at some point in my high school career.”
His junior and senior seasons Lechner was Tri-County South All-Conference in football.
Lechner has fond memories of his football mentor Menhart.
“I had an excellent relationship with coach Menhart,” Lechner said. “He was a great motivator and just a great guy overall. He always took particular interest in kids on the team and I always felt that he was in my corner.
“More than anything else what I remember about coach Menhart is kids wanted to play for him. He always had you ready to play and there was absolutely no fear on his teams. He always had us ready to play and we would compete for four quarters.”
Lechner put up some big numbers in basketball. He scored 1,652 career points which is No. 3 on the Carmichaels scoring list behind older brother J.L. and cousin Justin Voithofer.
Under longtime coach Don Williams the Mikes were 4-16 in 1990-91, 14-8 in 1991-92 and 15-9 in 1992-93. They made the playoffs in Lechner’s senior season and beat Riverview, 71-53, before falling to Duquesne, 64-38.
“Our class in particular in terms of basketball, again it’s a lot of the same kids that played football and baseball,” Lechner explained. “We played basketball all the time. We were always playing pick-up on different courts and that group we had been together since fourth or fifth grade. When we got to playing organized basketball we were very familiar with each other and it was a great overall team.”
He was a three-time Section All-Star.
Lechner had high praise for his former hoops coach Williams.
“Coach Williams, what he brought to the table more than anything was you loved him and you feared him,” Lechner said. “He was the guy that taught me more than anything that when you are in the confines of a team you will respect the coach. But then outside of it he was a close friend to all the kids as well.
“It was the dynamic of you worked really hard and you didn’t want to let him down. One of things I remember about basketball more than anything was him saying, ‘Lechner play defense!’”
Lechner was a standout second baseman and shortstop on some fine Carmichaels baseball squads,
“The reason why baseball is so strong at Carmichaels is the youth league is well run and well organized,” Lechner opined. “Our Little League program was extremely competitive and it translated to a very good high school team.”
The Mikes captured three section titles in the four years that Lechner played. In 1992 and 1993 Carmichaels was 26-4 and they were 23-1 in Section 17. In 1993 the Mikes were ousted from the WPIAL playoffs in the semifinals when they lost to Canevin, 2-1, on a controversial call.
“When I was there, coach Tom McCombs was one of the most knowledgeable baseball people I’ve ever been around,” Lechner said. “He took kids that had played for a long time and built on that. Again it was kind of the same core of kids from football and basketball. Those baseball teams were head and shoulders usually above other teams locally.”
Lechner has vague memories of the loss to Canevin.
“Both Tom Ricco and Bill Everly are good friends of mine,” Lechner said. “They were kind of the leaders of the baseball team. So I do recall that game, it doesn’t surprise me that game still resonates with them. It was a tough loss.”
Lechner was named All-Section in baseball as a senior. He also served as team captain in football, basketball and baseball as a senior.
When the 6-foot, 185-pound Lechner graduated from Carmichaels in 1993 he was hoping to get a college scholarship to play basketball.
“I understood what the limitations were in basketball,” Lechner explained. “I certainly could have played basketball at a number of schools, but it probably would have been Division-3. I could have played basketball and football at the Naval Academy. My brother played in the Patriot League at Lafayette and I was familiar with those schools. I was recruited by the Patriot League and Ivy League.
“My final decision came down to Cornell versus Harvard. Ultimately, I was kind of enamored with the name and the opportunity to go to Harvard.”
Joe Restic was the coach at Harvard when Lechner signed and Tim Murphy came in as head coach his sophomore season.
Lechner starred at wide receiver for the 5-1 freshman team in 1993 with 17 receptions for 259 yards and two touchdowns. He also recorded three interceptions on defense. He was hampered by injuries as a sophomore on a team that went 4-6. The Crimson were 2-8 in 1995 and went 4-6 in Lechner’s senior campaign in 1996.
“I didn’t know what I was going to play when I arrived at Harvard,” Lechner recalled. “Because I was fast they used me to run reverses from their receiver position. My status athletically at Harvard probably peaked when I was a freshman. There was a coaching change and I got bigger and filled out and I didn’t have a position anymore. I was too small to play tight end and a little too big to play wide receiver. So I was used in packages where I was almost like a third tight end that was spread out and played on special teams.”
Lechner was 2-2 in games against arch rival Yale.
“I have memories of playing in the Yale-Harvard game,” Lechner said. “It was the big game in Ivy League circles and there was always a big crowd. Playing in those games the electricity in the crowd stands out. The games were typically competitive. Very fond memories of playing in a game like that.”
Looking back Lechner was thrilled to have the opportunity to attend Harvard.
“I’m even more in awe today that I had the opportunity to go to Harvard than I was at the time,” Lechner said. “I realize now and I was a little naïve coming out of high school. In the professional circle I’m in now I realize how ultra competitive it is to be able to go to a school like Harvard. I was fortunate to go there.”
After graduating from Harvard, Lechner went to work for consulting firm IBIS Associates. He is a vice president and has worked there for 20 years.
Lechner, 46, lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his wife Laura. They were married in 2003 and have two sons, Cole, 16, and Wade, 14.
Looking back Lechner is pleased with his life.
“I’m happy with the way things turned out,” Lechner said. “The best use of athletics is to get a better education. Athletics was a steppingstone, that is a good analogy. That’s what I tell my kids about athletics. It is a means to an end.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
