During the mid 1980s weather scientists became aware of large patches of Pacific Ocean water off the coast of South America that seemed to have an effect on the global weather patterns.
At first they were puzzled since at times the water was warmer than usual and at other times the waters were cooler than normal. Before this time period ocean water temperatures were derived from weather buoy’s that were spaced few and far between in the world’s oceans.
Today the old system has been replaced by satellites that are capable of giving us continuous weather data from remote locations including the waters of the world’s oceans.
The cooling waters were followed by certain weather patterns and the warmer ones by even different weather around the globe. Since the cooler waters were found around Christmas time the pattern was given the name of El Nino which in Spanish meant The Boy.
When the opposite patter developed giving us warmer waters it got the name LA Nina or The Girl. The advanced technology of today makes it easier to keep track of these patterns and to monitor any changes that occur.
On March 9th the weather scientists at the Climate Prediction Center declared that the La Nina pattern of the past three years was ending and moving to a neutral pattern that looked like it would be around from spring until late summer and then move into the El Nino phase.
Three years is an exceptionally long duration for either of these patterns and some areas are ready for a change. The neutral phase usually brings more seasonal or average type weather; and this is what appears to be on the horizon for the Middle Atlantic region including Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Folks along the Atlantic coast will be happy to know that the upcoming El Nino forecast usually means cooler Atlantic waters with less energy for storms and this usually translates into fewer hurricanes, although Hurricane Andrew in 1992 slammed the coast of South Florida as a Category 5 storm doing tremendous damage. This was an exception and as we all know weather can fool even the best of the scientists.
The past three years with La Nina produced 14 storms in the Atlantic doing $252 billion in damages and taking the lives of many.
We were in Florida this past winter and the destruction in South West Florida was unbelievable from Hurricane Ian that came ashore in September and took concrete causeways, schools, churches, stores, and almost completely destroyed the Islands of Sanibel and Captiva and many of the homes on these islands.
While activity in the Atlantic Ocean may see reduced storms this year, El Nino usually brings increased storms to the Pacific Ocean and this could also have an effect on California which at this point does not need more rain or snow.
Whether it’s the Boy or the Girl they need to be watched and thanks to technology and the scientists who monitor these patterns we at least have an idea of what to expect.
