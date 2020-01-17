With the craziness of the holiday season in the rear view mirror, I am certainly hoping to provide some at least passable content on a much more regular basis. To ease my way back into the flow, here are a few morsels to chew on that won’t affect anyone who is struggling to stick to those New Year’s resolutions …
When it comes to college football dynasties, most will immediately begin to argue about whether or not Alabama is still at the top of the mountain or if Clemson has already usurped the Crimson Tide for the distinction of most dominant program in the nation. In my opinion, those two teams are really battling for third place if one looks across the college football landscape as a whole.
Division I FCS powerhouse North Dakota State can’t be touched in terms of the top spot. The Bison are fresh off winning their third-straight championship that capped a 16-0 season. NDS has won an amazing eight of the last nine championships and is without a doubt the most dominant program in football.
After the Green and Gold, the color purple has signified excellence in division III college football for the better part of 15 years. Since 1996, Mount Union in tiny Alliance, Ohio, has lifted a dozen national championship trophies.
Over those 12 years, one last name has been listed under the title of head coach … Kehres. Larry Kehres, who is still at the school as its Athletic Director, led the program from 1986 to 2013. After that, his son Vince took over and continued to keep the Purple Raiders at the top of the Division III football world.
However, after 34 years of the program being led like a family business, the lure of a Division I job halted the dynasty, when it was announced that the younger Kehres was going to be leaving Alliance, but staying in state to become an assistant coach at Toledo.
Die-hard college football fans, especially those in the Division III ranks, will no doubt keep a curious eye on the search for a successor, which will no doubt yield the deepest and most prestigious pool of candidates for a non-scholarship head coaching job in a very long time …
… Speaking of national prominence, the Waynesburg University wrestling team was officially put on the map when Jake Evans won the Division III national heavyweight title back in 2018. He further cemented his and the school’s place in college wrestling history by becoming the all-time NCAA all divisions wins leader with 180 victories over four incredible seasons.
But, like all good things, the Evans era came to an end and head coach Ron Headlee was left with the unenviable task of replacing one of the all-time greats. Ironically, just like when Evans showed up looking for a place to wrestle, another stud fell right into his lap in the form of former West Allegheny star Rocky McGeary.
After taking a year off from completion following his graduation in 2018, some may have wondered if McGeary still had the goods that drove him to a senior season that saw him go undefeated heading into the WPIAL tournament. After a semester of competing for the Jackets, he’s not only answered that question, but perhaps has even out-performed Evans’ freshman campaign.
As of earlier this week, McGeary had won two tournaments, defeated several former and current Division I opponents and been named either Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Wrestler of the Week or Rookie of the Week every week he has been on the mats.
He also hopes to keep a little known, but impressive streak alive for the Yellow Jackets when the conference championships are held at Washington & Jefferson College on Feb. 15. A Waynesburg wrestler has claimed the last six PAC heavyweight titles, and if he stays healthy, McGeary looks more than capable of making it seven straight …
… While I do count myself among their ranks, leave it to Steeler fans to turn Bill Cowher’s selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame into another source of petty bickering. Cowher’s supporters say the beloved former coach’s body of work is more than deserving of a spot in the hall, while his detractors believe his one Super Bowl title in two trips wasn’t enough to warrant the sport’s highest honor.
After the kind of hard-luck season the Steelers suffered through, this should be a time for celebration. Whether you believe he deserves it or not, Cowher, who is one of the most universally beloved and respected figures in recent NFL history, will soon be enshrined as the franchise’s 29th member. Just sit back and enjoy it.
