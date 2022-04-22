There were 18 area boys selected to play in this year’s Roundball Classic with Waynesburg Central, surprisingly, leading the way with three (Chase Henkins, Jacob Mason and Dawson Fowler).
Laurel Highlands (Joe Chambers, Jayden Pratt), Belle Vernon (Devin Whitlock and Daniel Gordon) and Carmichaels (Chris Barrish and Drake Long) each had two.
Other local players selected for the event were Albert Gallatin’s Nick Pegg, Brownsville’s Ayden Teeter, Geibel Catholic’s Trevell Clayton, California’s Hunter Assad, Charleroi’s Will Wagner, Monessen’s Kody Kuhns, Jefferson-Morgan’s Colt Fowler, Beth-Center’s Ruben Miller and Ringgold’s Nick Peccon.
The three-day, five-game event which takes place from May 19 to May 21 at Geneva College in Beaver Falls.
Not all players are committed to playing as of yet. Baseball playoffs, track & field or other obligations or injuries may cause some to miss out on their designated game.
The Roundball Classic is always full of high-scoring, high-profile players but it’s also an event that allows some seniors to shine who may have been a bit overshadowed during their final season.
Laurel Highlands had a trio of juniors — Rodney Gallagher, Brandon Davis and Keondre DeShields — who were in the spotlight during its run to an undefeated regular season, a WPIAL championship and two PIAA victories.
But there were four seniors who blended in with the Mustangs’ Big Three — Pratt, Chambers, Nico Johns and AJ Sumpter — to help the team succeed.
Chambers and Pratt will be on separate teams. Chambers was placed on the Class 5A (Silver) Team along with Peccon and Pegg while Pratt is listed on the Class 6A (Silver) Team roster. Those two will meet on Friday, May 20 at 8 p.m.
Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger commended Pratt and Chambers, as well as Johns and Sumpter, for their contributions to the Mustangs’ amazing year.
“Joe and Nico have been outstanding role players right from the start,” Hauger said after LH wrapped up its perfect regular season with a win over Uniontown. “They understood what their role was. They bought into that. They both play really good defense and rebound. Joe can step out and hit the three for you and he can take it to the basket. Nico, he’s around the ball and he’s not afraid to bang in there. He does a lot of things that don’t show up in a box score but are vital to a team’s success.
“To me we have six starters. Jayden is a guy who comes off the bench and provides a spark. He’s tremendously athletic. He has a good shot and he can go to the boards. He’s also a guy who can play defense against any position on the court. He can guard a point guard or he can guard a post player. That’s how versatile he is.
“AJ Sumpter is a guy who gives you good minutes in the post with his defense and rebounding. Like Nico and Joe, he does a lot of the unnoticed things winning teams have to have. He doesn’t mind doing the dirty work.”
Waynesburg was one of the surprise teams in the area with its run to qualify for the WPIAL playoffs under coach Steve McIntire. Mason and Henkins will play for the Class 3A (Gold) team along with Wagner, the area’s leading scorer, and Miller.
They will go up against the Class 2A (Gold) Team which includes Barrish, Kuhns and Colt Fowler. That game, packed with seven local players, is set for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.
“I’m very honored to have these three seniors selected to play in the Roundball Classic, two of which are going to play at the next lever which I’m very happy to see,” said McIntire, who noted Henkins will play at Waynesburg University and Mason will play at Carlow University.
Dawson Fowler and Long, who are listed on the Class 4A/3A/2A (Silver) Team along with Assad and Teeter, may not be playing due to prior obligations. That squad will go up against the Class A/District 6 Team, which includes Clayton, at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 19.
McIntire sees having three teams selected for the Roundball Classic as a plus for the Raiders’ program.
“As a head coach this is great to be a part of and, hopefully, it will make an impact on our younger players coming up through the program,” McIntire said.
Greyhounds coach Dan Bosnic was delighted to see Kuhns picked for the event.
“I’m proud of Kody for being selected to the Roundball Classic,” Bosnic said. “It’s an honor to be selected to play in that game. It speaks to the work that Kody has put in to improve himself over the years. He’s deserving of it.”
Mikes coach Ian McCombs felt both Barrish and Long were worthy of their selection to the event not just for their talent but also their basketball IQ.
“Chris and Drake are both intelligent basketball players,” McCombs said. “They understand their strengths and play to them. Chris has played on many different teams on various levels. He’s a scorer that can also quickly figure out how to play to his teammates’ strengths and get everyone involved.
“Drake finds out ways to score. He has great range but if his shot isn’t hitting he has the ability to take the ball to the hoop and finish strong. I’m proud of them both for their hard work and dedication to earn a spot in the Roundball Classic.”
Miller was a basketball project who evolved into the Bulldogs’ best player this season.
“Ruben’s worked for the last five years to get better at basketball, including the summers,” Beth-Center coach Bill Greco said. “He was small but he was strong, fast and quick. He brought it every day, whether it was practice or a game. He always went 100 percent. He’s the toughest kid and the hardest working kid that I’ve ever coached.”
Whitlock and Gordon helped coach Joe Salvino’s Leopards sweep to a section title, reach the WPIAL semifinals and win a state playoff game. They will play for the District 4A (Gold) Team which takes on the District 10 Team at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.
There are no local players involved in the final game of the event which pits the Class 6A (Gold) Team against the Class 5A (Gold) Team at 7:30 p.m. on May 21.
