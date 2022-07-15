Just when everything was starting to quiet down a little with the Vince McMahon situation we reported about a couple weeks ago, things got a lot worse last Friday for McMahon.
In a detailed report at www.wsj.com, it states McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million in hush money to four different women dating back to 2005.
Could this be the end of McMahon’s association with WWE?
This news is nothing short of a bombshell, and any logical and educated reasoning concludes with McMahon being finished with the company he bought from his father and built it into a global entity.
The best move McMahon can make is to completely give up all association with the company, although it is doubtful his ego will allow it.
If he won’t fully step away, then WWE’s Board of Director needs to remove McMahon for the sake of its future.
While the company has TV rights deal with NBC Universal and Fox into 2024, will either company want to take on the public backlash to keep WWE on their respective networks?
And will sponsors want to keep associating with WWE knowing McMahon is in charge?
This problem is only going to grow for WWE, and by the time this column runs, more details may have already emerged.
On Saturday, July 2 prior to the Money in the Bank event, WWE held a talent meeting prior to update everyone on where things stand.
This, of course, was before last Friday’s announcement.
Interim WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon was the point person.
McAfee signs WWE extension
WWE announced on July 7 that it has signed Pat McAfee to a multiyear extension.
This is a good deal for both sides, but it also shows that WWE picks and chooses who it publicizes.
If WWE did a better job of building its stars and used them properly, its stars could receive the same treatment as McAfee.
He has built a massive brand for himself on his own and if WWE allowed its performers to do the same, maybe the company would have even more crossover appeal.
McAfee’s signing comes on the heels of Logan Paul signing a deal with WWE.
Big E update
On July 4, Big E updated fans about his condition on Twitter.
His C1 isn’t ossifying yet and the plan is to get more scans at the one-year mark of his surgery.
Bayley returning imminently?
On July 7, www.pwinsider.com reported that Bayley was at WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando.
Paige done with WWE
July 7 was the end of Paige’s WWE run as her contract ended.
She will now be known as Saraya moving forward.
Ring of Honor nearing PPV
Ring of Honor will present its first PPV under Tony Khan when it presents Death Before Dishonor on Saturday, July 23.
This Week in History, July 10
In 1988, NWA world champion Ric Flair defeated Lex Lugar via stoppage at the first Great American Bash PPV.
The bout was stopped when the Maryland State Athletic Commission because Luger was bleeding.
When the match was stopped, Luger had Flair in the Torture Rack and was moments away from winning the championship.
This was the first Bash to take place on PPV after it had been a tour previously.
This week’s question
Is there an update on Sasha Banks or Naomi? Betty, Uniontown.
There has been talk that both requested their respective releases, but they had been on internal rosters until this past week.
They have been removed, and considering everything WWE is going through, it would not be surprising to see them released.
Banks’ contract is up shortly anyway, so it will be curious to see if Naomi returns after Banks’ deal is up.
Email questions/comments to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or tweet them to @BillHughes_III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.