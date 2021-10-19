It is proof of the marketing prowess of the NFL and the NCAA that they can induce so much of the American public to stay indoors and watch football at this time of year. That flickering big screen and a comfy couch cannot match the rewards of being outdoors and active when the leaves flame and the air is crisp.
Many organizations that don’t have the NFL’s media clout are trying to provide Americans with outdoor options. One is the Outdoor Foundation (www.outdoorindustry.org), working to make the outdoors more accessible to people of all races, genders, and ages in small towns, rural regions, and urban centers.
The Outdoor Foundation proclaimed Oct. 9 as “Thrive Outside Day,” and this column regrets being a week late reporting it. But it is never too late to thrive outside.
According to Outdoor Foundation’s 2021 Outdoor Participation Trends Report, more Americans are finding their way outdoors in response to the COVID pandemic. During 2020, 53 percent of Americans participated in some outdoor experience at least once, the highest participation rate on record. New outdoor participants, the report found, are slightly more likely to be female, younger, and more ethnically diverse than existing users. The report’s authors attributed many Americans’ seeking outdoor recreation to “screen fatigue,” a thirst for authentic experience after too much device-addiction and television.
Millions of Americans who crave the outdoors find it a challenge to even reach places that offer public outdoor recreation. Herald-Standard readers do not share that obstacle. Around here, low-cost and free outdoor access for the public is diverse and abundant.
In belated observance of We Thrive Outside Day, this column offers suggestions for readers who have never participated outdoors, or whose outdoor activity has fallen dormant, to get out and thrive outside. The simplest outdoor pursuit, requiring no special equipment, no license, permit or learning curve is hiking — or walking if that sounds less intimidating.
Listed below are some nearby inviting destinations for an autumn walk. The selected hikes are all “loop trails,” meaning they begin and end at the same point, eliminating the need for a complicating shuttle, and there is no repetitive return to the car because the “loop” forms a circle passing through new territory along the entire route.
Ohiopyle State Park, Sproul Trail Network
The Sproul trails actually comprise several interconnecting loops so there are options for short or long returns to the car. Grades are moderate, often level, and much of the route passes through old fields offering open views of Laurel Ridge to the east. The pathways are mostly grassy and regularly mowed. Purple blazes on trees show the way. These trails are easy to access by following signs in the state park to the Kentuck Campground. Take Campground Road just beyond the campground entrance to a small gravel parking area where the Sproul trails begin and end.
Ohiopyle State Park, Sugarloaf Knob Loop
This loop is a bit more challenging because it circumnavigates the prominent peak of Sugarloaf Knob atop Laurel Ridge. To reach the trailhead, from Ohiopyle take the Ohiopyle-Confluence Road to the large parking area, on your right, just west of the Laurel Ridge crest. It’s a popular spot, with a warming hut for skiers and a picnic pavilion. The loop begins and ends at the parking lot. You’re at the high point of the trail there, so whether you traverse the loop in a clockwise or counter-clockwise direction, it will be downhill going out and uphill on the return. If you go counter-clockwise, which for some reason feels more natural to do there, your downhill walk will be through old reverting fields and the gradually ascending return will be through forest. You can see Sugarloaf Knob on the eastern horizon as you crest Summit Mountain on Rte. 40, headed east. It’s a satisfying feeling to see the knob from that distance and know that you’ve hiked around its bulk.
Ohiopyle State Park, Mitchell Loop
The Mitchell Trail provides a pleasant hike through varied terrain over moderate grades. The loop is just shy of three miles around, beginning and ending at the big parking area used by Youghiogheny paddlers and outfitters for their downstream vehicles. This loop also circuits a hilltop but one less prominent than Sugarloaf. Still, if you hike the loop counterclockwise, you will face a stout climb just before returning to the car. Hike clockwise and you get to do that slope with gravity’s aid. This trail passes through appealing older forest with the roar of the Youghiogheny rapids far below. It’s especially beautiful later in the fall when beech leaves turn golden and cling longer than most other foliage. The blaze markers on this trail can be confusing, as some are red and some yellow. But the pathway itself is unmistakable. There is only one offshoot route, and it’s well marked with a wooden sign for the “Mitchell Loop.” Just stay to the obvious path and you will return to the car. To reach the parking area from Ohiopyle, go south on Rte. 381 to the first right turn out of town (Kentuck Road). Turn right and twist up the mountain to a four-way intersection at Kentuck Church. Go straight through onto Holland Hill Road and follow that to the end of the pavement.
Ohiopyle State Park, McCune Trail
This 3.5-mile loop atop Laurel Ridge is the most challenging of these hikes. As the leaves drop, though, it offers stunning views down into the Youghiogheny Gorge upstream from Ohiopyle. Purple blazes mark the way, winding among rocky outcrops and ledges. The trail also passes through an old homestead with a planting of large spruce trees, and a springhouse dating back to the 1930s. Trailhead and parking are near the Sugarloaf Knob loop. From Ohiopyle on the road to Confluence, look for the small sign for McCune Trailhead on the left. The small parking lot, with room for about a half-dozen cars (if parked with courtesy and consideration for others) is a few hundred yards off the main road.
Ohiopyle State Park, Meadow Run Loop
This is a 3-mile loop with some of the most attractive scenery in the park. Much of the trail follows Meadow Run, passing by the “Cascades,” more impressive in some ways than even Ohiopyle Falls on the Yough. Much of the trail is either muddy or rocky, and there are some steep climbs returning to the car. This trail is also very popular, crowded on fall weekends. Go early in the day if you can. From Ohiopyle, head south on Rte. 381 to the Dinnerbell Road intersection. Turn left on Dinnerbell and you’ll see the dirt parking area immediately on the left. The Meadow Run loop begins and ends there, marked by yellow blazes.
This is hunting season and all these trails pass through parts of Ohiopyle State Park, open now or in coming weeks to hunting for bear, deer, turkey, and small game. Statistically, hunting is among the safest of all outdoor pursuits, but it is prudent to wear a fluorescent orange hat or vest to announce your presence as a person. Pick up an excellent map of all trails in the park, free, at the Visitor Center near the Ohiopyle Falls.
Then you can thrive outside.
