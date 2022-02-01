Waynesburg Central came within a one-point loss of earning a share of a girls basketball section championship last year and entered this season determined to finish the job.
The Lady Raiders cleared a huge hurdle in that quest against visiting South Park on Jan. 25.
Kaley Rohanna rang up a game-high 28 points, which included a sparkling 17-for-17 performance from the foul line, as Waynesburg handed the Lady Eagles their first loss in Section 2-AAA, 58-53, and pulled into a first-place tie.
The result brought both teams records to 7-1 in the section and 11-3 overall.
“Winning the section is one of our goals and this was a game we needed to have,” Waynesburg coach Dave Sarra said.
Rohanna scored the game’s final six points from the foul line as the Lady Raiders, who had watched an eight-point lead turn into a one-point deficit, not only moved atop the standings with South Park but also clinched a WPIAL playoff spot.
“Great players step up in big games,” Sarra said of Rohanna. “She plays the game the way you’re supposed to. She plays offense, she plays defense, she handles the ball, she’s a leader on the court.
“She played a disciplined game tonight.”
Waynesburg got several important offensive contributions in addition to Rohanna. Clara Paige Miller and Addison Blair both scored 10 points and Brenna Benke added eight points. Nina Sarra accounted for Waynesburg’s other two points.
“We got the ball around,” Dave Sarra said. “Brenna hit some huge baskets for us. She played really well, defensively most importantly. Addison stepped up with some key buckets, and Clara Paige also.”
The game was tied 6-6 after a slow-paced opening quarter. The Lady Eagles took a 22-20 halftime lead but Waynesburg held a 39-38 advantage heading into the final frame.
The Lady Raiders increased their lead to eight twice, on a short jump shot by Benke and a layup by Rohanna which made it 50-42 with 2:52 remaining.
South Park sliced the gap to four but Blair grabbed the rebound of a Rohanna missed shot and scored to put the lead at six.
The Lady Eagles fought back with a seven-point run on five points from Maddie Graham and two free throws from Maya Westelet to go in front 53-52.
Rohanna was fouled on a drive with 50 seconds left and made both foul shots to put Waynesburg back in front to stay, 54-53.
Westelet missed a 3-pointer with Benke grabbing the key rebound which led to two more made foul shots from Rohanna with 20 seconds left for a three-point lead.
“We hung in there down the stretch,” Sarra said.
Graham and Jordyn Tucciarelli both missed potential game-tying 3-pointers in the closing seconds and Rohanna gathered in the rebound after the latter miss and was fouled one last time with :02.6 on the clock.
The sophomore guard only needed to make one free throw to ice the game but put in both anyhow.
“I think she hit the rim once,” Sarra said in marveling at Rohanna’s perfect showing from the foul line. “One bounced off the front and back and in. Everything else was a swish.”
After the final seconds ran out the Lady Raiders jumped on each other in celebration in front of their bench.
“They just put in so much time and effort,” Sarra said. “I’m so proud of them.”
Graham led South Park with 19 points. Monroe Polis followed with 14 points and Nora Ozimek added eight points.
Waynesburg lost twice to South Park last season, falling at home, 50-41, and suffering a tough 45-44 loss on the Lady Eagles’ court in the final section game.
The Lady Raiders lost their first meeting this season on Dec. 21, 66-45, at South Park.
“We were able to prepare for them this time,” Sarra said. “That first game was a little different. We had some injuries going into it. Kaley was hurt at the time. We only had her for half a game and one practice before our game down there, and we had lost Josie (Horne) for the season.
“Tonight we just told them to focus on the things we’ve done all year. It starts at the defensive end for us. I gave them three things: play good gap responsibility, close out on jump shooters and box out. And they did that pretty well.”
