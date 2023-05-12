When Landan Stevenson entered Mapletown’s boys basketball program as a freshman the program was in the midst of a 79-game losing streak.
This year, as he walks away as a senior, the Maples are coming off a string of three consecutive WPIAL playoff appearances.
The hard-nosed Stevenson went over the 1,000-point mark for his career and was Greene County’s second-leading scorer at 19.1 points per game in the 2022-23 campaign. Always one to put out a 100-percent effort, even as Mapletown’s lopsided loss to Neighborhood Academy in the postseason wound down Stevenson was still diving for loose balls and driving strong to the basketball as the final seconds of his career ticked away.
Stevenson is the Greene County Messenger All-County Boys Basketball Team’s Player of the Year.
Stevenson is joined on the “First 5” by Jefferson-Morgan senior Troy Wright, West Greene sophomore Lane Allison and Carmichaels junior Dominic Colarusso and senior Tyler Richmond.
Allison was the area’s leading scorer at 21.9 points per game and stepped up for coach Jim Romanus’ Pioneers when a prominent junior abruptly left the team early in the season.
“Lane used our system and exploded offensively,” Romanus said.
Wright, the county’s third-leading scorer at 19.1 points per game, was a strong all-around player who helped the Rockets reach the postseason and tie Carmichaels for the best record in the county at 12-11.
Colarusso averaged 14.3 points per game and the energetic point guard came up big time and time again for the Mikes and combined with Richmond to help coach Ian McCombs’ squad fight its way into the playoffs in Section 4-AA.
Stevenson, Wright and Richmond also received invites to play in the 2023 Roundball Classic.
The “Second Team” is headed up by Freshman of the Year Dane Woods of Waynesburg Central and also includes Mapletown junior A.J. Vanata, West Greene sophomore Patrick Durbin, Jefferson-Morgan sophomore Houston Guesman and Carmichaels junior Aydan Adamson.
The Coach of the Year is Brandon Lawless who guided the Rockets to a 12-11 overall record and a 6-4 mark and a third-place finish in Section 2-A in back of co-champions Geibel Catholic and Monessen. Lawless also steered J-M to the King Coal Lions Club Christmas Tournament title.
McCombs and Mapletown’s Chad Stevenson also guided their respective squads into the postseason.
The Shot of the Year was by the Mikes’ Colin Andrews who took a pass from Colarusso and drained a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to give Carmichaels a dramatic 59-58 victory over Bentworth on Jan. 31 that paved the way for a playoff berth.
The complete Greene County Messenger All-County Boys Basketball Team follows:
Player of the Year: Landan Stevenson, Mapletown
Coach of the Year: Brandon Lawless, Jefferson-Morgan
Freshman of the Year: Dane Woods, Waynesburg Central
Shot of the Year: Colin Andrews, Carmichaels vs. Bentworth
First 5
Landan Stevenson, Mapletown
Lane Allison, West Greene
Troy Wright, Jefferson-Morgan
Dominic Colarusso, Carmichaels
Tyler Richmond, Carmichaels
Second Team
Dane Woods, Waynesburg Central
Patrick Durbin, West Greene
A.J. Vanata, Mapletown
Houston Guesman, Jefferson-Morgan
Aydan Adamson, Carmichaels
Honorable Mention
Carmichaels: Alec Anderson, Liam Lohr; Jefferson-Morgan: John Woodward, Dayten Marion, Preston Wood; Mapletown: Braden McIntire, Cohen Stout; Waynesburg Central: Alex Van Sickle, Austin Surber; West Greene: Kaden Shields, Parker Burns.
