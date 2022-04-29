The two most successful girls basketball teams in Greene County had an all-star guard running the show during the 2021-22 season.
Waynesburg Central reached the WPIAL semifinals with point guard Kaley Rohanna leading the way and versatile guard/forward Anna Durbin spearheaded West Greene’s run to a sixth consecutive section title.
The duo headline the Greene County Messenger All-County Girls Basketball Team as the Players of the Year.
Both were not only outstanding offensively, whether it was scoring or passing, but were superior defensive players as well.
Rohanna, a 5-7 sophomore, averaged 18.1 points per game for the Lady Raiders who tied for the Section 2-AAA crown, won two playoff games and reached the state tournament.
Durbin, a 5-6 senior, averaged 19.1 points per game, including a 31-point effort in her Lady Pioneers’ finale, a PIAA first-round loss, and went over the 1,000-point mark.
Those two are joined by Wayneburg’s Clara Paige Miller, Mapletown’s Taylor Dusenberry and Carmichaels’ Sophia Zalar on the First Team.
Miller was a four-year starter who reached the 1,000-point plateau this season and was a outstanding all-around player for the Lady Raiders who could play any position. Dusenberry was the county’s leading scorer at 19.4 points per game in the regular season. Zalar, another strong all-around performer, carried the load for the Lady Mikes despite being the focus of every defense she went up against.
The Coach of the Year is Waynesburg’s Dave Sarra who guided the Lady Raiders to their first section title since 1986 and two WPIAL playoff victories.
There were other fine coaching jobs as well this season.
Jordan Watson increased his career record to 175-87 as West Greene remained a significant power in Class A. Kaitlyn Novak guided Mapletown to a third-place section finish and into the postseason. Chelsea Ulery led Carmichaels to a playoff berth.
The Game of the Year was Waynesburg’s exhilarating 71-68 double-overtime win over South Park in the WPIAL quarterfinals. It was a classic case of a game neither team deserved to lose, but it was Rohanna’s layup on a pass from Benna Benke off an inbounds play that wound up giving the Lady Raiders the winning points.
The complete Greene County Messenger All-County Girls Basketball Team follows:
Players of the Year: Anna Durbin, West Greene; Kaley Rohanna, Waynesburg Central.
Coach of the Year: Dave Sarra, Waynesburg Central.
Freshman of the Year: Ashton Batis, Carmichaels.
First Team
West Greene: Anna Durbin.
Waynesburg Central: Kaley Rohanna, Clara Paige Miller.
Mapletown: Taylor Dusenberry.
Carmichaels: Sophia Zalar.
Second Team
West Greene: Brooke Barner, Katie Lampe.
Waynesburg Central: Nina Sarra.
Carmichaels: Ashton Batis.
Mapletown: Krista Wilson.
Honorable Mention
Savannah Clark, Jefferson-Morgan; Brenna Benke, Addison Blair, Waynesburg Central; Emy Mejia, Carmichaels; Lexi Six, Kasie Meek, West Greene.
