Brian Feldman went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and top-seeded Eden Christian scored in every inning on its way to a five-inning, 12-2 WPIAL Class A quarterfinal playoff win over No. 8 West Greene at Norwin High School on Monday
The Warriors (16-4) scored four runs in the first off starting and losing pitcher Caleb Rice. They added three in the second, two in the third and fourth and one more to invoke the mercy rule in the bottom of the fifth.
Wining pitcher Logan McNelis pitched all five innings with eight strikeouts. He allowed two unearned runs and four hits.
Andrew Prouty had two hits and two RBIs for Eden Christian, Malachi Manges contributed a double and two RBIs and Ryan Aiken also knocked in a pair of runs. Luke Vittone added a double and an RBI.
Dalton Lucey had two hits for the Pioneers (10-6) whose only other hits were singles by Brayden Mooney and Hunter Hamilton.
Thursday, May 20
Ellwood City 7, Waynesburg Central 4 -- Ellwood City did all its scoring in two innings and upset third-seeded Waynesburg Central in a WPIAL Class AAA softball quarterfinal playoff game at Montour.
The Lady Wolverines (13-4) took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. After Waynesburg (12-5) tied the score with a run in the bottom of the first and two in the second, Ellwood City scored four times in the top of the fourth and held the Lady Raiders to a single run in the fifth inning the rest of the way.
The Lady Raiders were hurt by four errors that led to three unearned runs for Ellwood City.
Winning pitcher Angie Nardone threw a six-hitter and helped her cause by hitting a double. Mollie Street capped the four-run fourth by smacking a two-run homer.
Kendall Lemley hit a solo home run in the second inning for Waynesburg. Kylee Goodman and Hannah Wood each had a double. Goodman was 2-for-4 with two runs.
Leechburg 9, Mapletown 3 — Second-seeded Leechburg broke open a close game by scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to fend off feisty Mapletown, 9-3, in a WPIAL Class A quarterfinal game at Norwin.
Mapletown, coming off the first postseason win in program history, finishes the season with a 9-7 record. The Lady Maples cut an early 5-0 deficit to 5-3 by scoring three runs in the fifth. Macee Cree belted a two-run double and a bunt by Riley Pekar scored another run.
McKenna Pierce homered for the Lady Blue Devils. Winning pitcher Emma Ritchie threw a six-hitter. The Blue Devils improved to 12-4.
Wednesday, May 19
Carmichaels 12, Apollo Ridge 1 -- Carmichaels showed why its one of the top seeds in Class AA baseball with an impressive five-inning win over Apollo Ridge in a WPIAL first-round playoff game at Mount Pleasant.
The No. 3 Mikes (16-1) pounded out 14 hits and winning pitcher Gavin Pratt combined with Dylan Rohrer to throw a two-hitter as Carmichaels advanced to Friday’s quarterfinals against No. 6 Chartiers-Houston. The Bucs handed the Mikes their lone loss of the season, 7-6 on April 16.
Rohrer led the Mikes’ hit parade with a 3-for-3 performance that included a double and an RBI. Drake Long knocked in three runs with a triple and a sacrifice fly, Liam Lohr also tripled and had two RBIs, Jacob Fordyce contributed two hits and an RBI and Zach Hillsman also had two hits.
Carmichaels also got three RBIs from Trenton Carter, two hits and an RBI from Pratt and a single and an RBI from Nick Ricco.
The Mikes put up one run in the first inning against losing pitcher Zach Hreha, who threw a complete game, and racked up eight more runs in the second for a 9-0 advantage to all but put the game away.
Karter Schrock singled in Brice Laurenti, who had the Vikings’ only other hit, in the fourth inning as 14th-seeded Apollo Ridge (7-7) avoided the shutout.
Pratt allowed the one run on two hits with no walks and five strikeouts. Rohrer struck out two in finishing up with a scoreless fifth.
Softball
Burgettstown 7, Carmichaels 1 — Julia Jastrzebski scattered seven hits and Burgettstown took advantage of nine walks to defeat the 10th-seeded Lady Mikes in a WPIAL Class AA first-round playoff game at Montour.
Madison Kozares drove in two runs, Gracyn Murray had two hits, two runs and an RBI and Hayden Abbott also knocked in a run for the seventh-seeded Lady Blue Devils (11-7).
Tuesday, May 18
Bishop Canevin 8, Jefferson-Morgan 3 — Bishop Canevin scored four runs in both the fifth and seventh innings to defeat Jefferson-Morgan in a WPIAL Class A first-round softball playoff game at Waynesburg University.
Meadow Lokaitis hit a three-run homer and Alysha Cutri doubled, singled and had two RBIs for the ninth-seeded Lady Crusaders (7-6) who also got an RBI double from Bella DeMark.
Winning pitcher Cutri allowed two earned runs on nine hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Jasmine Demaske took the loss for the eighth-seeded Lady Rockets (5-9). Payton Farabee had two hits for J-M.
Jefferson-Morgan took a 1-0 lead in the third before Bishop Canevin took the lead for good with its four-run fifth. The Lady Rockets cut the margin to 4-3 with two runs in the bottom of the sixth but the Lady Crusaders all but put the game away with another four runs in the top of the seventh.
Jastrzebski walked none and struck out seven to earn the win.
Losing pitcher Emma Holaren only allowed four hits and struck out five but the walks took their toll.
Madison Ellsworth singled in Mia Ranieri in the sixth inning for the Carmichaels’ lone run. Ranieri also contributed a double and a stolen base and Karrisa Rohrer had two hits for the Lady Mikes (11-8).
