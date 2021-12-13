ALVERTON — The Lady Scots turned up the defensive pressure in the second half, turning the tide in the third quarter, as the host team rallied for a 60-44 victory Saturday against West Greene in the final day of the Southmoreland Tip-Off Tournament.
Southmoreland (2-0) ended the first half on a steal of an errant inbounds pass and fast break layup by Gracie Spadaro in the waning seconds of the second quarter, cutting West Greene’s halftime lead to 27-25.
“In the middle of the third quarter, we started to step up a little bit,” said Southmoreland coach Amber Cernuto.
Not only did the Southmoreland defense step up as the game progressed, so did Lady Scotties guard Elle Pawlikowsky.
West Greene’s Jordan Watson attempted to slow Southmoreland’s Spadaro and Maddie Moore by adding another defender in the paint.
“We were trying to focus on a sandwich inside. Their big girls are really good. They are big, athletic girls, and we don’t match up very well height-wise,” explained Watson. “The problem is, you leave someone open.”
That someone was Pawlikowsky, who was given wide-open shots throughout the game. The senior’s confidence built throughout the game, scoring four points in the first quarter, two in the second, six in the third quarter and four in the final eight minutes for a team-high 16 points. Her play earned her a spot on the all-conference team.
“They did what a lot of teams are going to do. We’re a big team, and they took that away from us,” said Amber Cernuto, adding, “And, Elle Pawlikowsky stepped up big time.”
Pawlikowsky need a bit of convincing that she was to take the shots the Lady Pioneer defense was giving her.
“We talked about it a little in timeouts. And, we told her to take a comfortable shot,” said Amber Cernuto. “She stepped up big and she was feeling it today.
“She was definitely a key factor in our win today.”
While the Lady Pioneers (1-1) were shutting down Southmoreland’s inside game in the first half, the West Greene offense found success from long range with seven 3-pointers. Anna Durbin nailed five shots from beyond the arc, while Katie Lampe comfortably made two.
Both girls represented West Greene on the all-tournament team.
The long-distance offense was nonexistent the second half save for Durbin’s high-arcing, bank shot in fourth quarter. Durbin finished with a game-high 20 points.
“Live by the three, die by the three,” said Watson. “We like to shoot a lot of (3-pointers).”
Neither offense was lighting it up in the first quarter with the Lady Scots closing out the first eight minutes with a 12-11 lead.
“We had a slow start. Shots didn’t fall for us,” said Amber Cernuto. “(West Greene) hustled. They really bodied up.”
The Lady Pioneers’ Brooke Barner fought under the basket — despite foul trouble — to score 14 points.
Spadaro, named the tournament MVP, finished with 15 points for the Lady Scots. Teammate Delaynie Morvosh added 12.
“We got an eye opener,” said Amber Cernuto. “It was nice to be on the court after two, three weeks of practice.”
Watson was pleased with his team’s opening weekend, including a two-point win over Yough in the first game.
“I think the girls had a really good effort tonight. That’s the No. 1 team in Class AAAA,” said Watson. “We’re a little single A school. Overall, we’re about as happy as we can be with a loss.
“It’s all about getting ready for the section schedule after Christmas, and not being afraid to lose a game in early December.”
Watson added, “That being said, we don’t do things for moral victories. We try to win every game we play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.