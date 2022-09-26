top story Trio of Mikes advance in WPIAL golf championship By Jim Downey, for the Greene County Messenger Sep 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Jim Downey | Herald-StandardCarmichaels’ Liam Lohr plays from the 13th tee at Hannastown Golf Club in Monday’s WPIAL Class AA Boys Individual Golf Championship first round. Jim Downey | Herald-Standard Carmichaels' Mason Lapana follows through on his tee shott on the ninth hole at Hannastown Golf Club in Monday's WPIAL Class AA Boys Individual Golf Championship first round. Jim Downey | Herald-Standard Carmichaels' Mason Lapana watches as hits putt on the eighth hole at Hannastown Golf Club comes up short in Monday's WPIAL Class AA Boys Individual Golf Championship first round. Jim Downey | Herald-Standard Carmichaels' Dominic Colarusso makes his putt on the ninth green at Hannastown Golf Club in Monday's WPIAL Class AA Boys Individual Golf Championship first round. Jim Downey | Herald-Standard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GREENSBURG — Carmichaels had three golfers continue their season by another week after advancing through Monday’s WPIAL Boys Class AA Individual Golf Championship played at Hannastown Golf Club.Forty golfers (top 36 and ties) earned a spot in the final round of the championship at Oakmont Country Club on Tuesday, Oct. 4.The golfers had to deal with a gusting wind, often times changing direction from tee to the fairway. The Mikes' Liam Lohr shot 78, Dustin Hastings carded an 82, and Mason Lapana was right at the cutline with an 86.Lohr opened on the back nine with a 38. He shot 40 on the front.“(The wind) only affected me on my front nine,” said Lohr. “(On his back nine), I made some longer putts than I normally do. “My tee ball was good today.”Lohr had a good run, noting, “From No. 16 to No. 3 or 4, I think I was 2-under. Towards the end, though, I think I was 4-over on three holes.”Lohr, too, had his eyes set on playing at Oakmont.“I made some adjustments. I wanted to go and qualify. After the section qualifier, I wanted to get through and go to Oakmont,” said Lohr.“I tried to keep it as low as I could and cut it into the wind,” said Hastings. “I knew I was coming into a tough course with the wind and I accomplished my goal.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
