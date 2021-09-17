On Thursday, Sept. 9, WWE announced that Triple H is recovering from a cardiac event he suffered the previous week.
Although he is still hospitalized, he is expected to make a full recovery.
Triple H underwent a successful procedure last week after suffering a cardiac event.
WWE has not provided any more details.
AEW on fire
AEW presented All Out on PPV last Sunday, Sept. 5 and the show delivered.
It is by far AEW’s best PPV ever, and it is one of the better pro wrestling PPVs in quite a while regardless of who put them on.
CM Punk made a victorious debut by defeating Darby Allin, and both Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson, formerly Daniel Bryan in WWE, made their first AEW performance.
AEW continued its hot streak Wednesday night, Sept. 8 with the second-highest rating for Dynamite in the show’s history.
The show had 1,319,000 overnight viewers, and it only trails the Dynamite debut on Oct. 2, 2019, which had 1,409,000 viewers.
Wednesday’s edition was the seventh in nine episodes to have over one million overnight viewers and it was the 14th time it has happened.
Reigns v. Balor official
WWE has made Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor official for Extreme Rules on Sept. 26.
Other matches announced thus far include Bobby Lashley defending the WWE championship against Raw tag champion Randy Orton, Becky Lynch defends her Smackdown title against Bianca Belair, Charlotte defends her Raw title against Alexa Bliss and Damian Priest defends the U.S. title against Sheamus.
New WWE gold medalist
Kurt Angle has company.
WWE announced on Sept. 9 that it has signed Olympic gold medalist and reigning NCAA heavyweight champion Gable Steveson to a Name, Image and Likeness agreement.
Once his amateur career concludes, which will include another NCAA heavyweight title barring injury, Steveson will report to the WWE Performance Center.
Until then, WWE is renting a building close to the University of Minnesota’s campus and sending trainers so he can start preparing for his WWE career around his wrestling season and classes.
WWE Never Forget now streaming
On Sept. 10, WWE released Never Forget, a documentary on it hosting the first public event after the 9/11 attacks.
Cool note for fans of Andre the Giant
On Sept. 8, it was announced that McFarlane Toys will be releasing figures of the legendary movie, The Princess Bride.
Andre the Giant played FEZZIK, and he will be one of the four figures released.
The other three will consist of Wesley “Dread Pirate” Roberts, Inigo Montoya and Princess Buttercup.
A presale will take place sometime this coming week.
This Day in History, Sept. 12
In 1999, Sting defeated Hulk Hogan to win the WCW championship for the sixth time. Also on the card, Harlem Heat (Booker T and Stevie Ray) defeated Barry and Kendall Windham to win the WCW tag titles for the ninth time.
In 2004, Triple H defeated Randy Orton to win the WWE World championship. Also on the card, Chris Jericho defeated Christian in a ladder match to win the vacant WWE Intercontinental title at Unforgiven.
This week’s question
Who will be next from WWE to join AEW? Stephanie from Waynesburg.
If you mean from the lot of wrestlers already released, I will have to guess Bray Wyatt, although he will have to go by a different name in AEW.
Email questions/comments to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or tweet to @BillHughes_III.
